10130 Reeds Road
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

10130 Reeds Road

10130 Reeds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10130 Reeds Drive, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Modern, updated & cool home in Nall Hills! 3 bedrooms & 2 remodeled full baths. Great natural lighting throughout make the home extra bright. Kitchen updates include granite, cabinets, and nice eat-in space. Downstairs is a finished rec room with space for work or play. Garage has ample storage space. Enjoy 3 great outdoor spaces: Front deck, back deck, and lower level patio.. Perfect for entertaining! Big private backyard. Hurry to see! Great Shawnee Mission schools and easy highway access!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

