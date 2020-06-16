All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

825 N Bradley Ave

825 North Bradley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 North Bradley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & 10th

Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, 1 car garage, unfinished basement, Washer/ Dryer connections

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water

CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 N Bradley Ave have any available units?
825 N Bradley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 N Bradley Ave have?
Some of 825 N Bradley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 N Bradley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
825 N Bradley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 N Bradley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 N Bradley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 825 N Bradley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 825 N Bradley Ave offers parking.
Does 825 N Bradley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 N Bradley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 N Bradley Ave have a pool?
No, 825 N Bradley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 825 N Bradley Ave have accessible units?
No, 825 N Bradley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 825 N Bradley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 N Bradley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
