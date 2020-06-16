825 N Bradley Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & 10th
Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, 1 car garage, unfinished basement, Washer/ Dryer connections
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com