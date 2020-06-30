All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7126 Larkshall Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:17 PM

7126 Larkshall Road

7126 Larkshall Road · No Longer Available
Location

7126 Larkshall Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Devonshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Full brick, two-story home completely remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, center island, granite counter tops. New stainless steel refrigerator, two ovens, stove-top, microwave and dishwasher. New windows. New crown and floor molding. New engineered hardwood floors. New tile, lighting, vanities and glass shower enclosures. Fresh paint on every wall and ceiling. New deck. This home has electric heat and air with two systems, one for the finished basement and first floor and one for the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7126 Larkshall Road have any available units?
7126 Larkshall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7126 Larkshall Road have?
Some of 7126 Larkshall Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7126 Larkshall Road currently offering any rent specials?
7126 Larkshall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7126 Larkshall Road pet-friendly?
No, 7126 Larkshall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7126 Larkshall Road offer parking?
Yes, 7126 Larkshall Road offers parking.
Does 7126 Larkshall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7126 Larkshall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7126 Larkshall Road have a pool?
No, 7126 Larkshall Road does not have a pool.
Does 7126 Larkshall Road have accessible units?
No, 7126 Larkshall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7126 Larkshall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7126 Larkshall Road has units with dishwashers.

