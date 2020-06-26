All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

3466 Kansas St

3466 Kansas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3466 Kansas Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Wayne Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3466 Kansas St have any available units?
3466 Kansas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3466 Kansas St have?
Some of 3466 Kansas St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3466 Kansas St currently offering any rent specials?
3466 Kansas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3466 Kansas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3466 Kansas St is pet friendly.
Does 3466 Kansas St offer parking?
No, 3466 Kansas St does not offer parking.
Does 3466 Kansas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3466 Kansas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3466 Kansas St have a pool?
No, 3466 Kansas St does not have a pool.
Does 3466 Kansas St have accessible units?
No, 3466 Kansas St does not have accessible units.
Does 3466 Kansas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3466 Kansas St does not have units with dishwashers.

