3425 North Emerson Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM
3425 North Emerson Avenue
3425 North Emerson Avenue
Report This Listing
Location
3425 North Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath house with an large fenced in backyard and a three-car garage!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3425 North Emerson Avenue have any available units?
3425 North Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3425 North Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3425 North Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 North Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3425 North Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3425 North Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3425 North Emerson Avenue offers parking.
Does 3425 North Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 North Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 North Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3425 North Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3425 North Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3425 North Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 North Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 North Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 North Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 North Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
