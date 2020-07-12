/
arlington woods
225 Apartments for rent in Arlington Woods, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
$
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$669
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Frederick Square in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
7528 Placing Rd
7528 Placing Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1248 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR RANCH RECENTLY RENOVATED! This home's interior is gorgeous and includes light/medium wood look flooring, two-toned paint, mini-blinds included, updated kitchen and bath. Eat-in kitchen includes appliances. Large back yard.
1 Unit Available
3864 N. Kercheval
3864 North Kercheval Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Brand new home! It won't last long! MOVE IN SPECIAL - Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Built in 2019!! All electric, stackable washer and dryer hookups! It is beautiful! A must see! Move in Special: NEW HD TV. Apply today! (RLNE5250848)
1 Unit Available
5620 East 30th Street
5620 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,086
Excellent opportunity to start your new business or move your existing company. Located in a developing community, this lease space is ready for build out. Retail,medical or office possibilities.
1 Unit Available
7608 East 34th Street
7608 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1344 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Woods
Verified
10 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
853 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Verified
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified
9 Units Available
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$636
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Verified
2 Units Available
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
Verified
1 Unit Available
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
885 sqft
Greenway Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!
Verified
$
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Verified
6 Units Available
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.
Verified
6 Units Available
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$679
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$658
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
1075 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
4802 East 34th st
4802 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
672 sqft
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath in Indianapolis (north side) - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath includes a full basement and a 1 car garage! This home has a spacious living area with hardwood floors and built in shelving for ample storage, new bedroom carpet, washer
1 Unit Available
4611 Vernon Avenue
4611 Vernon Avenue, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
2188 sqft
Coming Soon ! 3 Bedroom in the heart of Lawrence Township - Coming Soon! Lawrence Township three bedroom on dead end street. This home has a huge back yard along with a 2.5 car detached garage. (RLNE4904097)
1 Unit Available
1934 N Audubon Rd
1934 North Audubon Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom has all the updates; paint, carpet, vinyl, and more. Alley access to single car garage and a large beautiful lot. Call 317-575-1990 or go to www.EMShomes.com to fill out an application
1 Unit Available
8211 East 37th Street
8211 East 37th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1128 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN - Cute! With many upgrades: An extra 1/2 bath, a partially fenced back yard, 1-car attached garage and many updates this one is sure to check ALL the boxes.
1 Unit Available
3544 Joan Place
3544 Joan Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH BASEMENT! RECENTLY UPDATED! This 3 bedroom ranch has 1 full bath and 2 half baths. Basement is partially finished.
1 Unit Available
8340 East 41st Place
8340 East 41st Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 bed 1 bath home. Close to highways and shopping, visit www.rently.com to schedule a self tour! Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 Unit Available
5004 East 40th Street
5004 East 40th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2334 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4307 North Whittier Place
4307 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
1025 sqft
Charming three bedroom two bathroom home located on a quiet block just minutes from Lawrence Township. Large back yard with an unattached two car garage. Living room features a large picture window that boast natural lighting throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
7755 E 50th St
7755 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1008 sqft
EAST SIDE/LAWRENCE - 3BR RANCH HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Beautiful ranch home with large picture window overlooking front porch and fresh landscaping. Wood flooring, newer carpeting and two-toned paint. Updated kitchen and bath.
1 Unit Available
4206 East 33rd Street
4206 East 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
This charming duplex is ready for its new tenant. It has 2 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom and you will really love how clean it is. With new carpets and new paint, updated kitchen and bathroom you cant go wrong renting this home.
