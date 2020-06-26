All apartments in Indianapolis
1955 Dutch Elm Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

1955 Dutch Elm Drive

1955 Dutch Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Dutch Elm Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in Wayne Township off Raceway and West Washington in Cameron Meadows. Minutes to Indianapolis Airport, Downtown, Avon shops and restaurants and more! Home features a large living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, fenced back yard with deck and a 2-car attached garage. All bedrooms upstairs have walk-in-closets. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Dutch Elm Drive have any available units?
1955 Dutch Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 Dutch Elm Drive have?
Some of 1955 Dutch Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Dutch Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Dutch Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Dutch Elm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 Dutch Elm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1955 Dutch Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1955 Dutch Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 1955 Dutch Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 Dutch Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Dutch Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 1955 Dutch Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1955 Dutch Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1955 Dutch Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Dutch Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 Dutch Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
