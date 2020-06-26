1955 Dutch Elm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located in Wayne Township off Raceway and West Washington in Cameron Meadows. Minutes to Indianapolis Airport, Downtown, Avon shops and restaurants and more! Home features a large living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, fenced back yard with deck and a 2-car attached garage. All bedrooms upstairs have walk-in-closets. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.