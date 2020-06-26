All apartments in Greenwood
881 Briarstone Drive
881 Briarstone Drive

881 Briarstone · No Longer Available
Location

881 Briarstone, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,300 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 Briarstone Drive have any available units?
881 Briarstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 Briarstone Drive have?
Some of 881 Briarstone Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 Briarstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
881 Briarstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Briarstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 Briarstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 881 Briarstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 881 Briarstone Drive offers parking.
Does 881 Briarstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 Briarstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Briarstone Drive have a pool?
No, 881 Briarstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 881 Briarstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 881 Briarstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Briarstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 Briarstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
