573 Northgate Dr.

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - GREENWOOD : County Line Rd & N Meridian St

3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Ranch with Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen.



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook up

Exterior Features Include: One car attached garage, fenced in yard, storage barn, screen door on front door



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Refrigerator & Stove

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

18 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



