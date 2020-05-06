All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 5908 Pebblestream Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
5908 Pebblestream Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

5908 Pebblestream Drive

5908 Pebblestream Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5908 Pebblestream Drive, Carmel, IN 46033
Lakes at Hazel Dell

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Beautiful Home In The Estate Section at Lakes of Hazel Dell. Fantastic Gourmet Kitchen Layout W/ Double Ovens, Gas Cook-Top, New Backsplash, Center Island, Hardwd Floors & Open to Large Family Room W/ decorative fireplace. Office, Den & Dining On Main. 4 Spacious Bedrooms W/ 3 Full Baths Upstairs. Master Suite Inc Tray Ceiling, Huge Walk-In Closet, Bath W/ Garden Tub & New Tile Floors. Great Neighborhood W/ Pool & Convenient Location To All Area Amenities.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Pebblestream Drive have any available units?
5908 Pebblestream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 5908 Pebblestream Drive have?
Some of 5908 Pebblestream Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Pebblestream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Pebblestream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Pebblestream Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 Pebblestream Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5908 Pebblestream Drive offer parking?
No, 5908 Pebblestream Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5908 Pebblestream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Pebblestream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Pebblestream Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5908 Pebblestream Drive has a pool.
Does 5908 Pebblestream Drive have accessible units?
No, 5908 Pebblestream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Pebblestream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5908 Pebblestream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5908 Pebblestream Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5908 Pebblestream Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis