Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great home in desired Brookshire Village. 3 bedroom ranch with a huge loft. Home has been completely updated. Privacy Fenced in back yard with a great deck. Fire up your grill and get ready for some fun cookouts! Sidewalks throughout neighborhood. Wonderful

kitchen with new appliances, gorgeous back splash, granite counter tops and new washer and dryer that stays with the home.

Come and see this nice home.....You will not want to leave.