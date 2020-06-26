All apartments in Carmel
14388 Howe Drive
14388 Howe Drive

14388 Howe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14388 Howe Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Rohrer Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Carmel, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14388 Howe Drive have any available units?
14388 Howe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 14388 Howe Drive have?
Some of 14388 Howe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14388 Howe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14388 Howe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14388 Howe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14388 Howe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14388 Howe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14388 Howe Drive offers parking.
Does 14388 Howe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14388 Howe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14388 Howe Drive have a pool?
No, 14388 Howe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14388 Howe Drive have accessible units?
No, 14388 Howe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14388 Howe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14388 Howe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14388 Howe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14388 Howe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
