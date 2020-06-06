1621 East Bailey Road

Amenities
Beautiful two story home offers 4 bedrooms plus first floor den/office. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new refigerator and dishwasher. Many new recent updates,New carpet 2018. new roof 2014, windows 2017, vinyl siding 2012, furnace 2010, water heater. Good sized walk in closets! Master has soaking tub! Partially Finished Basement! Large fenced yard! Super convenient location to all shopping! Close to schools, parks and expressways! Ranchview Elementary!!