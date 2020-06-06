All apartments in Naperville
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:23 AM

1621 East Bailey Road

1621 East Bailey Road · (847) 230-7331
Location

1621 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL 60565
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home offers 4 bedrooms plus first floor den/office. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new refigerator and dishwasher. Many new recent updates,New carpet 2018. new roof 2014, windows 2017, vinyl siding 2012, furnace 2010, water heater. Good sized walk in closets! Master has soaking tub! Partially Finished Basement! Large fenced yard! Super convenient location to all shopping! Close to schools, parks and expressways! Ranchview Elementary!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 East Bailey Road have any available units?
1621 East Bailey Road has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1621 East Bailey Road have?
Some of 1621 East Bailey Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 East Bailey Road currently offering any rent specials?
1621 East Bailey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 East Bailey Road pet-friendly?
No, 1621 East Bailey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 1621 East Bailey Road offer parking?
Yes, 1621 East Bailey Road does offer parking.
Does 1621 East Bailey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 East Bailey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 East Bailey Road have a pool?
No, 1621 East Bailey Road does not have a pool.
Does 1621 East Bailey Road have accessible units?
No, 1621 East Bailey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 East Bailey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 East Bailey Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 East Bailey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 East Bailey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
