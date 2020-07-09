Dwell At Naperville

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control: $3 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Akita, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Wolf, and Wolf Hybrids are prohibited.
Parking Details: Open parking and private garages. Other, assigned: $125/month. Detached garage parking is available for $125 or $150 per month. Many floor plans feature an attached garage which is included in the monthly rent. Surface parking is also available. Please call the office for the parking policy.
Storage Details: Private storage units on patio/balcony area
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.