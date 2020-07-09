All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 PM

Dwell At Naperville

1995 Yellowstone Drive · (630) 626-5025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$300 off all floorplans if you move in by 07/31! *Details apply. Call our leasing office to schedule your in-person, virtual or self-guided tour.
Location

1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,488

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,791

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dwell At Naperville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville. Located just north of I-88 between Washington Street and Naperville Road off Warrenville Road, you will find easy access to work and play, essential amenities, and unparalleled service. Enjoy local favorites like Maggianos Little Italy, Coopers Hawk, and AMC Cinemas just moments from your door. Dwell is also close to the areas major employment centers. At home, you can stroll around the manicured grounds or hit the gym for a workout. Our resident clubhouse is a place for you to connect and caffeinate if you choose and the swimming pool enclave makes you feel like you are on vacation at an exclusive resort. Ordering online? Stop by anytime to pick up your packages from our secure package locker room. Get a sense of relief and pride when you enter your one or two-bedroom apartment home. Each floor plan ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control: $3 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Akita, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Wolf, and Wolf Hybrids are prohibited.
Parking Details: Open parking and private garages. Other, assigned: $125/month. Detached garage parking is available for $125 or $150 per month. Many floor plans feature an attached garage which is included in the monthly rent. Surface parking is also available. Please call the office for the parking policy.
Storage Details: Private storage units on patio/balcony area
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dwell At Naperville have any available units?
Dwell At Naperville has 31 units available starting at $1,334 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does Dwell At Naperville have?
Some of Dwell At Naperville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dwell At Naperville currently offering any rent specials?
Dwell At Naperville is offering the following rent specials: $300 off all floorplans if you move in by 07/31! *Details apply. Call our leasing office to schedule your in-person, virtual or self-guided tour.
Is Dwell At Naperville pet-friendly?
Yes, Dwell At Naperville is pet friendly.
Does Dwell At Naperville offer parking?
Yes, Dwell At Naperville offers parking.
Does Dwell At Naperville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dwell At Naperville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dwell At Naperville have a pool?
Yes, Dwell At Naperville has a pool.
Does Dwell At Naperville have accessible units?
No, Dwell At Naperville does not have accessible units.
Does Dwell At Naperville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dwell At Naperville has units with dishwashers.
