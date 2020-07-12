/
downtown naperville
103 Apartments for rent in Downtown Naperville, Naperville, IL
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
10 Units Available
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1032 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
229 North Ellsworth Street
229 North Ellsworth Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1182 sqft
Commuter's Delight! Updated 2nd floor unit ideally located across from the Burlington Square Park at the entrance to the Naperville Metra train station! Spacious 3 Br, 2 bath unit with newer cabinets, updated bathrooms, white doors & trim and
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Naperville
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1070 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1692 sqft
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
214 East North Avenue
214 East North Avenue, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
945 sqft
Prime location, updated 1 bedroom RENTAL, 2nd floor apartment in DOWNTOWN Naperville Historic district. Walk to train, downtown, shopping, restaurants, schools, North Central College, parks...perfect location for student, professional or commuter.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1456 North Eagle Street
1456 North Eagle Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1344 sqft
North Naperville & District 203 schools-can walk to Mill St GS & Jefferson.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
847 North Brainard Street
847 North Brainard Street, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1222 sqft
Airy, bright spacious unit that's just a short walk to the Metra and Downtown Naperville! Just a few blocks to everything. Grocery store, Starbucks, and many other stores across the street.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1037 Devonshire Avenue
1037 Devonshire Avenue, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1535 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1037 Devonshire Avenue in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
720 North Washington Street
720 South Washington Street, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BEDROOM + LARGE DEN that can be used for 2nd bedroom, office, or playroom! Large eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, Jenn Air appliances with hood ventilation, custom soft close cabinetry, single basin stainless steel sinks, and custom
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
632 North Center Street
632 North Center Street, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 632 North Center Street in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
923 North Brainard Street
923 North Brainard Street, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Don't miss this nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath 1/2 duplex**1st Floor Laundry**Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and new stainless steel refrigerator and stove**Main level all hardwood wood flooring**Upstairs newer carpet**Full Partially
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
509 Aurora Avenue
509 Aurora Avenue, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom condo with a fantastic 6th floor view of the Quarry Lake, River Walk and the Carillon. Just a few minute walk to Downtown Naperville thru the River Walk.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
812 Morningside Drive
812 Morningside Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1436 sqft
Northside Naperville home located close to town! 3 bed 2 bath with an additional bonus room/office. Updated kitchen, lighting and landscaping. Vaulted ceilings in living room, huge backyard. District 203 schools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1089 Devonshire Av
1089 Devonshire Avenue, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1364 sqft
Newly Renovated and ready for a new tenant!! Kitchen and baths have been updated and brand new carpet. Master features a walk-in closet. Pets Considered with additional deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Naperville
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,084
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
27 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
30 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
