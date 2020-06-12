/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
113 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
37 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
31 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 05:49pm
$
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1070 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
960 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
884 sqft
Air-conditioned units with large living rooms, separate dining areas, abundant kitchen storage, and dishwashers. Within walking distance of Wil-O-Way Park, just off Ogden Avenue.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
Downtown Naperville
10 Units Available
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1032 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
Come home to Windscape of Naperville Apartments in Naperville, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
128 East Bailey Road
128 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom condo with many updates. Newer maple cabinets, bathroom w/ceramic tile vanity. In unit washer/dryer. Rent includes: heat, cooking gas, trash, water and sewer. Largest floor plan in the Olive Trees.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2844 Rutland Circle
2844 Rutland Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1270 sqft
Welcome to Windridge of Naperville! This 2 story design features 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath, 9' 1st Floor ceilings with two story family room and master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and massive walk in closet! Attached 2 car garage, private
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1516 West Jefferson Avenue
1516 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
944 sqft
MUST SEE!! Beautifully updated 2 Story Condo in the heart of DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE!! Features two large bedrooms with Vaulted ceilings and convenient second floor laundry with brand new LG washer and dryer! All new STAINLESS STEEL appliances and
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4110 Pond Willow Road
4110 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4110 Pond Willow Road in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
847 North Brainard Street
847 North Brainard Street, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1222 sqft
Airy, bright spacious unit that's just a short walk to the Metra and Downtown Naperville! Just a few blocks to everything. Grocery store, Starbucks, and many other stores across the street.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
224 East Bailey Road
224 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully rehabbed unit backs to the tennis courts, park/playground, pool and the clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaperville 3 BedroomsNaperville Accessible ApartmentsNaperville Apartments under $1,100Naperville Apartments under $1,200Naperville Apartments under $1,400
Naperville Apartments under $1500Naperville Apartments with BalconyNaperville Apartments with GarageNaperville Apartments with GymNaperville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNaperville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNaperville Apartments with Parking