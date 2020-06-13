/
/
oswego
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
116 Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL📍
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
54 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
717 VERSAILLES Parkway
717 Versailes Parkway, Oswego, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3550 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY BRICK FRONT HOUSE IN A BEST LOCATION OF THE SUBDIVISION WITH WALKOUT BASEMENT AND OVER LOOK WIDE GREEN GRASS OPEN POND VIEW AND TRAIL, FRESH PAINTED OVER 3500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE, FIRST FLOOR 9' CEILING, LIVING AND DINING ROOM,
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
355 Grape Vine Trail
355 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1625 sqft
Fabulous Two Bed Room Plus Loft Town home available for rent! Walk into a two story Foyer with lots of light coming onto both floors. Spacious Living area flows into the Kitchen. Second Floor has two bedrooms with walk in closets in both bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
247 Springbrook Trail South
247 Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1672 sqft
Awesome ending unit 2 Story Townhouse w/ Oversize 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.1 bathroom, Master bedroom with double closet, New laminate floor throughout whole 1st floor and New dishwasher installed June 2020.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
821 Preston Lane
821 Preston Lane, Oswego, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3600 sqft
Beautiful single family with 3600 Sqft and pond view sunroom, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closet, 3 car garage, 1st floor den, vault ceiling w/ great natural lighting. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
325 Ogden Falls Boulevard
325 Ogden Falls Boulevard, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2nd Floor Ranch In Sought After Ogden Falls Neighborhood ** 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Large Eat In Kitchen, 1 Updated Bathroom, And 1 Car Attached Garage ** Enjoy Some Quiet Time On Your Private Balcony ** All Of The Comforts Of A Ranch ~ One
Results within 1 mile of Oswego
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Farnsworth
14 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2400 Light Rd Apt 107
2400 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Nice renovated 2 bedrooms in the first floor with nice patio, Laundry in unit, stainless steel appliances, 2 ACs and heat is included. (RLNE5829345)
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2497 Frost Drive
2497 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2497 Frost Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2458 Summerwind Lane
2458 Summerwind Lane, Montgomery, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Move in ready, single family house for rent with 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, a fire place and 2 cars garage. Required call or email your phone number before process application or showing unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2807 TROON Drive
2807 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1768 sqft
LARGEST 1/2 DUPLEX IN LAKEWOOD CREEK-3 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE 675+ CURRENT FICO SCORE FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER*CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON SMOKING HOME*NO PETS*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1ST & LAST MONTHS RENT PLUS
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4481 East Millbrook Circle
4481 East Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
94 Circle Drive East
94 Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Great Boulder Hill ranch home now available for lease. This updated & over-sized ranch features fresh modern paint colors, an open, light and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large lot with mature trees.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2450 FROST Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10 Scarsdale Road
10 Scarsdale Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2469 Dickens Drive
2469 Dickens Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2469 Dickens Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2467 Prairie Crossing
2467 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2708 sqft
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2600 Light Road
2600 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
553 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 Light Road in Kendall County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated April 23 at 10:42pm
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2823 ROURKE Drive
2823 Rourke Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2195 sqft
GREAT RENTAL HOME WITH A HUGE 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER. LIGHT AND AIRY WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. GREAT SIZED KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS. HUGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS THE KITCHEN.
Results within 5 miles of Oswego
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fox Valley
32 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
South East Villages
53 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Oswego, the median rent is $1,528 for a studio, $1,773 for a 1-bedroom, $2,086 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,668 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oswego, check out our monthly Oswego Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Oswego area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oswego from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILPlainfield, IL