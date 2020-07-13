The Fairways Of Naperville

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

At Fairways of Naperville, you'll appreciate the level of craftsmanship and detail we've put into our newly renovated apartments. Every home features central heat and air, in-unit washers and dryers, and a patio or balcony with fantastic views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. The kitchens are updated with modern appliances, designer plank flooring, and an expansive breakfast bar that you can use as a dining area.



Our community offers a wide array of first-class amenities. You can sweat it out in the sauna after a workout in our fitness facility, practice your backhand on our tennis courts, or relax by the fireplace in the clubhouse with a cup of coffee from our coffee bar.



Situated on seventeen scenic acres of sweeping lawns and natural grasslands, this community of one, two and three bedroom apartments is conveniently located with easy access to downtown Naperville and Chicago.



Contact the leasing center at Fairways of Naperville to reserve one of these charming Naperville.



Professionally Managed by Ansonia