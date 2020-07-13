All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

The Fairways Of Naperville

970 Fairway Drive · (630) 206-4517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Summer Special: Move-In by July 20th, 2020 Receive $750 Sign-On Bonus plus Save More with Reduced Sec Dep of $150 O.A.C. and 48-Hr Look and Lease Waived Admin Fee.
Location

970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL 60563
Country Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 920-202 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 960-104 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 910-204 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 930-203 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 910-201 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 950-201 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,612

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fairways Of Naperville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
At Fairways of Naperville, you'll appreciate the level of craftsmanship and detail we've put into our newly renovated apartments. Every home features central heat and air, in-unit washers and dryers, and a patio or balcony with fantastic views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. The kitchens are updated with modern appliances, designer plank flooring, and an expansive breakfast bar that you can use as a dining area.

Our community offers a wide array of first-class amenities. You can sweat it out in the sauna after a workout in our fitness facility, practice your backhand on our tennis courts, or relax by the fireplace in the clubhouse with a cup of coffee from our coffee bar.

Situated on seventeen scenic acres of sweeping lawns and natural grasslands, this community of one, two and three bedroom apartments is conveniently located with easy access to downtown Naperville and Chicago.

Contact the leasing center at Fairways of Naperville to reserve one of these charming Naperville.

Professionally Managed by Ansonia

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time Fee $250
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fairways Of Naperville have any available units?
The Fairways Of Naperville has 18 units available starting at $1,338 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fairways Of Naperville have?
Some of The Fairways Of Naperville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fairways Of Naperville currently offering any rent specials?
The Fairways Of Naperville is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Summer Special: Move-In by July 20th, 2020 Receive $750 Sign-On Bonus plus Save More with Reduced Sec Dep of $150 O.A.C. and 48-Hr Look and Lease Waived Admin Fee.
Is The Fairways Of Naperville pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fairways Of Naperville is pet friendly.
Does The Fairways Of Naperville offer parking?
Yes, The Fairways Of Naperville offers parking.
Does The Fairways Of Naperville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fairways Of Naperville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fairways Of Naperville have a pool?
Yes, The Fairways Of Naperville has a pool.
Does The Fairways Of Naperville have accessible units?
No, The Fairways Of Naperville does not have accessible units.
Does The Fairways Of Naperville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fairways Of Naperville has units with dishwashers.
