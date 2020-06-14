Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Naperville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
18 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1070 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Brookdale
12 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1144 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
29 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Downtown Naperville
10 Units Available
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1032 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
509 Aurora Avenue
509 Aurora Avenue, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom condo with a fantastic 6th floor view of the Quarry Lake, River Walk and the Carillon. Just a few minute walk to Downtown Naperville thru the River Walk.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Naperville Center For Commerce and Industry
1 Unit Available
504 Commons Road
504 Commons Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1058 sqft
Avenida Naperville is an active adult community (62+) located right near Downtown Naperville, shopping, restaurants and more.
Results within 1 mile of Naperville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Beau Bien
27 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Cantera
21 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1157 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
500 Station Blvd
500 Station Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Looking to sublet a 1 bedroom/ 1bath in Naperville (in a 2b/2.5bath unit). This apartment is in a newly renovated complex, includes modern appliances and beautiful amenities (love the gym & pool).

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3151 Willow Glen Court
3151 Willow Glen Court, Lisle, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3403 sqft
MAGNIFICENT FORMER AIRHART MODEL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! 2 STORY FOYER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE BREAKFAST BAR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 2 STY FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND LOTS OF WINDOWS.
City Guide for Naperville, IL

Move over, Chi-Town, there’s a new sheriff in the Land of Lincoln … Well, maybe we’re exaggerating just a smidgen. Chicago, with its mighty commerce, perpetually blossoming culture, and unbeatable deep-dish pepperoni pizza, will always reign supreme in Illinois. But Naperville comes in a damn close second these days. Naperville has evolved in the past couple decades into one of the Windy City’s most popular ‘burbs. Want to find a place to call home in Naperville? Well, why wouldn’t you? Journ...

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Naperville, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Naperville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

