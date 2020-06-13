136 Apartments for rent in Downers Grove, IL

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
$
58 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,633
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
717 Rogers St - 717-2D
717 Rogers St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1262 sqft
Fully furnished short or long term rental. Modern open unit, contemporary kitchen with island, white quartz counters and pantry In unit storage and storage locker in garage. Master suite with walk in closet and luxury en suite bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4400 Pershing Avenue
4400 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25 2nd Street
25 2nd Street, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Not often does a home this charming with a front porch and swing in north Downers Grove become available. Completely renovated Sears Home in prime walk to train location! ~ 2019 - New kitchen and new furnace. 2018 ~ 2 new baths ~ New hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
413 Wilson Street
413 Wilson Street, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
Newly remodeled 1st floor apartment with 2 parking spaces & only 4 blocks to Fairview Ave. train station!! Newer remodeled kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet storage, freshly painted & newer flooring throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4324 Cumnor Road
4324 Cumnor Road, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1088 sqft
Clean, 3 bedroom 1.5 rental. Close to shopping, restaurants, train and town. Credit check required.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4205 MAIN Street
4205 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1396 sqft
Convenient Downers Grove location for this absolutely charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Hardwood Floors on 1st and 2nd Floors. Large Room Sizes. Formal Living Room with wood burning Fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4227 Florence Avenue
4227 Florence Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1904 sqft
*VIDEO* Totaling 2,854 sqft of living space! Close to highway, shopping, downtown, school and train! Convenient Location! Built in 1925 and fully renovated in 1988- NEW- Pipes, electrical, and built to include additional square footage! Current

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4211 Northcott Avenue
4211 Northcott Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1350 sqft
Fantastic ranch SFH in a prime location of Downers Grove. This recently renovated 3BD, 1 BA family home is move-in ready! Freshly painted, the home includes hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and a brand new bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5152 Fairview Avenue
5152 Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
498 sqft
This is a newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath unit on the 2nd floor, with 1 parking space included and pets are allowed! Kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4724 Main St
4724 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1792 sqft
4724 Main St , Downers Grove, IL 60515 - This beautiful 4 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms home is for rent. A finished basement with a 3/4 bathroom for you convenience. Included is a 1.5 car garage for parking. Additional rent for pets.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Oak Hill Road
1110 Oak Hill Road, Downers Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
6260 sqft
Excellent home to quarantine yourself in! This sprawling executive home boasts over 6,200 luxurious square feet nestled on a private wooded lot. ELEVATOR for your convenience!! With 5 spacious bedrooms and 5.

1 of 18

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
907 Curtiss Street
907 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1277 sqft
Vibrant downtown Downers Grove and Metra train station just a block away! Updated Kitchen + baths, stylish living space with balcony, spacious bedrooms, light and bright south exposure! Common space offers gym + sauna, party room w/full kitchen

1 of 3

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1813 Newport Road
1813 Newport Road, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1972 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & MOVE IN READY, this home features a spacious open floor plan, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN w/ PENINSULA ISLAND, formal living & dinning rooms, separate family room w/ sliding patio door leading to extended deck PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! All
Results within 1 mile of Downers Grove
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
59 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,386
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.

Median Rent in Downers Grove

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Downers Grove is $1,102, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,296.
Studio
$949
1 Bed
$1,102
2 Beds
$1,296
3+ Beds
$1,658
City GuideDowners Grove
A cute little rhyme, "Apostrophe-free since 1873", has consistently been used to explain the strange spelling of Downers Grove, but until this day, no one knows exactly why there is no apostrophe in the name since the city was founded by Pierce Downer.

Downers Grove has had several population booms over the past 120 years, and the village has actually seen nearly constant growth since the 1920s. This undoubtedly had something to do with the construction of toll roads around the village and the extension of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad through the village in 1862. Since this is the time that the Civil War was taking place, it's ironic that Downers Grove is also believed to have housed stops along the way of the Underground Railroad.

Having trouble with Craigslist Downers Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Downers Grove

It's unfortunate that most people have to do a bulk of research to decide on whether or not they want to move to a specific town. Even after all of the research in the world, you can't really decide whether a town is great or not until you live in it. Of course, that's why you're reading this, but in reality, Downers Grove made this job much easier. This quaint village, loaded with beautiful historical homes, was once listed as No. 8 on the Forbes list of America's Friendliest Towns and No. 5 on CNN's list of Best Places for a Healthy Retirement. So yeah, you definitely want to live here, and you better be prepared if you want the best shot at doing so.

When to start looking

One of the greatest parts about Downers Grove is the fact that it's not really hard to find housing for rent. Even with its quaint features and historical background, the more than 14 square miles of land ensures that there are usually numerous places to go around. You may still want to start looking, though, a month or two in advance. You'd be hard-pressed to find an area in the village that you won't love, but come on, you're going to want to pick out your favorite home for rent in Downers Grove and not just settle because you ran out of time.

When to make the move

There are actually varying considerations a person should have when looking for somewhere to stay in the village. Average low temperatures, for instance, don't even reach above freezing until April, so many individuals prefer to wait until warmer months to make the move. Of course, you don't want to get caught up in Chicago tourism traffic either. Seriously, have you ever tried to maneuver a moving truck in and out of bumper-to-bumper traffic? No fun. June and July are hectic tourism months for Chicago, and unless you're lucky, you'll catch a piece of this when moving. If you can possibly make the move in May or between August and October, though, you can avoid sub-freezing weather and tourists at the same time. Honestly, I'm not sure which of those two are worse.

What to bring along

This is one of the most pleasant areas you're going to find this close to Chicago. The violent crime rate is nearly seven times lower in Downers Grove than in the rest of Illinois. This is why, when you're looking for rental homes in this village, you need to be ready to impress the landlords. Bringing along proof of income and references from former landlords is a quick way of doing this. In fact, if you're not doing that already, you're slacking. Throw in a nice credit check and a background check to prove you're not looking to engage in any Enron-type scandals with the locals, and you might just find yourself in an awesome house or apartment.

Downers Grove Neighborhoods

Whenever international organizations and magazines choose Downers Grove for their "Top 10" lists, it's not simply for one or two things. The village has a multitude of aspects about it which make it insanely popular, and the village is loved so much that residents fight to keep the area beautiful rather than considering moving to nearby villages. No matter which area of Downers Grove you look in, you're going to find little bits of amazing sprinkled throughout. And congrats if you manage to snag one of the many Sears-Roebuck Catalog Homes that were built in the early 20th century with "home kits". Ah, the good old days.

Village Center: You'll find a variety of housing options in this residential area, but you'll also have a few other perks. Doerhoefer Park, for instance, is situated in the area--and this is great even if you can't spell it. Also, you can avoid too much driving since there are several bus stops along Downers Drive.

Belmont Road: The Belmont Road area is west of Main Street and, just like other areas of the village, highly residential. Don't worry though. You'll also find great restaurants like Steak 'n Shake here along with the West Suburban Humane Society if you want to volunteer. And after watching those sad Sarah McLachlan pet commercials, you know you want to.

Downers Plaza: The area around Downers Plaza Shopping Center is great for those who want to be around everything. Need to shop? There's a Trader Joe's in the center. Slip on something in the store? Good Samaritan Health and Wellness Center is nearby. None of that apply? Well stop being difficult and just go check out the wetlands and picnic area at Wallingford Park.

East Chicago Avenue: You can feel all sorts of classy if you find apartment or condo rentals in this area. Hinsdale Golf Club is adjacent to East Chicago Avenue, and if golfing isn't your thing, at least go learn something at the Gregg House Museum.

Living in Downers Grove

Hopefully you will find a neighborhood that makes you giddy when you're driving home from work at night. But don't restrict yourself to just this area; there's plenty to enjoy about Downers Grove. You can either be a stick in the mud and rest for a few days after your move is complete, or you can enjoy your 15 minutes of fame as the new villager in the area. Actually, that sounds pretty great. How often in your life can you refer to yourself as a villager? That's reason enough to move here, but rest assured, there are many other reasons as well.

Chicago is Yours

You're literally within half an hour of The Windy City. Just hit Interstate 290 and head east. There's no way you won't be able to find something to do here, and if you manage, that says more about you than the city!

Catch a Flick in Real Style

Remember how the village has all of those amazing historical houses? That's not all it has, and you can even enjoy a movie surrounded by history. Just go check out Classic Cinemas, which still has the marquee from the Roaring Twenties out front, to enjoy one of your favorite movies in style.

Water Fun

You're literally less than 15 minutes away from Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park. It's outdoor, though, so it's suggestible that you avoid sneaking in when it's closed. Do you really want to be in the water when it's 20 degrees outside?

Amazing Downtown Area

Remember those "Top 10" lists Downers Grove made it on? Those weren't the only ones. The Chicago Tribune also listed the village's downtown area on their "Top 10 List of Downtowns." There's literally more than 100 festivals and community events held in this area every single year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Downers Grove?
In Downers Grove, the median rent is $949 for a studio, $1,102 for a 1-bedroom, $1,296 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,658 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Downers Grove, check out our monthly Downers Grove Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Downers Grove?
Some of the colleges located in the Downers Grove area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Downers Grove?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Downers Grove from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.

