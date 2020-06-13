136 Apartments for rent in Downers Grove, IL

Moving to Downers Grove

It's unfortunate that most people have to do a bulk of research to decide on whether or not they want to move to a specific town. Even after all of the research in the world, you can't really decide whether a town is great or not until you live in it. Of course, that's why you're reading this, but in reality, Downers Grove made this job much easier. This quaint village, loaded with beautiful historical homes, was once listed as No. 8 on the Forbes list of America's Friendliest Towns and No. 5 on CNN's list of Best Places for a Healthy Retirement. So yeah, you definitely want to live here, and you better be prepared if you want the best shot at doing so.

When to start looking

One of the greatest parts about Downers Grove is the fact that it's not really hard to find housing for rent. Even with its quaint features and historical background, the more than 14 square miles of land ensures that there are usually numerous places to go around. You may still want to start looking, though, a month or two in advance. You'd be hard-pressed to find an area in the village that you won't love, but come on, you're going to want to pick out your favorite home for rent in Downers Grove and not just settle because you ran out of time.

When to make the move

There are actually varying considerations a person should have when looking for somewhere to stay in the village. Average low temperatures, for instance, don't even reach above freezing until April, so many individuals prefer to wait until warmer months to make the move. Of course, you don't want to get caught up in Chicago tourism traffic either. Seriously, have you ever tried to maneuver a moving truck in and out of bumper-to-bumper traffic? No fun. June and July are hectic tourism months for Chicago, and unless you're lucky, you'll catch a piece of this when moving. If you can possibly make the move in May or between August and October, though, you can avoid sub-freezing weather and tourists at the same time. Honestly, I'm not sure which of those two are worse.

What to bring along

This is one of the most pleasant areas you're going to find this close to Chicago. The violent crime rate is nearly seven times lower in Downers Grove than in the rest of Illinois. This is why, when you're looking for rental homes in this village, you need to be ready to impress the landlords. Bringing along proof of income and references from former landlords is a quick way of doing this. In fact, if you're not doing that already, you're slacking. Throw in a nice credit check and a background check to prove you're not looking to engage in any Enron-type scandals with the locals, and you might just find yourself in an awesome house or apartment.