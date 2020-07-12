/
country lakes
117 Apartments for rent in Country Lakes, Naperville, IL
25 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
18 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
1 Unit Available
2410 Oneida Ln
2410 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
NAPERVILLE TOWN HOME NEAR RT 59 METRA STATION - Property Id: 316705 Move-In ready, all NEW INTERIOR 1412 SQ FT. 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome 4 BLOCKS FROM RT 59 METRA STATION AND 2 MILES TO I-88. ACCLAIMED NAPERVILLE SCHOOL District 204.
1 Unit Available
2526 Oneida Lane
2526 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
THIS CONDO IS TOTALLY NEUTRAL, WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
1 Unit Available
1904 Alta Vista Court
1904 Alta Vista Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2379 sqft
ELEGANT UPSCALE TOWNHOME WITH UPGRADED FINISHES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOARING CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE EXTRA STORAGE IN THIS HOME.
1 Unit Available
831 Genesee
831 Genesee Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1510 sqft
831 Genesee Available 08/07/20 North Naperville Second Floor Two Bedroom Condo - North Naperville 2nd floor end unit featuring soaring ceilings beautiful hardwood floors! Formal living & dining room open to kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Country Lakes
11 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
16 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
15 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
27 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
16 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1031 Sheridan Circle
1031 Sheridan Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1031 Sheridan Circle in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
504 Commons Road
504 Commons Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1058 sqft
Avenida Naperville is an active adult community (62+) located right near Downtown Naperville, shopping, restaurants and more.
1 Unit Available
605 Esla Court
605 Esla Court, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1552 sqft
Excellent Location Close to Both Train Station And Interstate I-88-Plus District 204 Naperville Schools-End of Cul-de-sac Backing To Pond Offers In Town Oasis With Built In Serenity- Patio Overlooking Water Is Perfect Place To Unwind-Sharp Brick &
1 Unit Available
1913 Continental Avenue
1913 Continental Ave, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1813 sqft
A commuters dream, this newer construction executive townhome is located right across the parking lot from the Metra station. Highly rated Indian Prairie School District 204.
1 Unit Available
1990 Golden Gate Lane
1990 Golden Gate Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1559 sqft
Excellent north Naperville location close to the Metra and 88 ~ Perfect for commuters! Spacious (1517 sq. ft) two bedroom.
1 Unit Available
3345 Bromley Lane
3345 Bromley Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3345 Bromley Lane in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Country Lakes
40 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
21 Units Available
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
23 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
35 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
42 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
28 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
24 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
