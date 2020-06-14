/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
710 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
933 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Country Lakes
12 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
824 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
785 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
846 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
18 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
830 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
29 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
783 sqft
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Downtown Naperville
10 Units Available
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
676 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4111 Chinaberry Lane
4111 Chinaberry Lane, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
3106 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom for rent in four bed room house in Ashwood Park. Utilities shared : internet and parking included. Date Available: May 29th 2020. $700month rent. $700 security deposit required.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Naperville
1 Unit Available
130 East School Street
130 East School Street, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
745 sqft
2nd floor apartment attached to historic downtown Naperville home! Absolutely adorable space with original woodwork! Meticulously maintained & feels like new with all new paint, carpeting, lighting but retains historic charm.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
720 North Washington Street
720 South Washington Street, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
935 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST! 1 BEDROOM + LARGE DEN that can be used for 2nd bedroom, office, or playroom! Large eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, Jenn Air appliances with hood ventilation, custom soft close cabinetry, single basin stainless steel
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
509 Aurora Avenue
509 Aurora Avenue, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
Spacious one bedroom condo with a fantastic 6th floor view of the Quarry Lake, River Walk and the Carillon. Just a few minute walk to Downtown Naperville thru the River Walk.
Results within 1 mile of Naperville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Beau Bien
28 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
723 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Huntington
20 S Naper Blvd, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
740 sqft
Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
620 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
Similar Pages
Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaperville 3 BedroomsNaperville Accessible ApartmentsNaperville Apartments under $1,100Naperville Apartments under $1,200Naperville Apartments under $1,400
Naperville Apartments under $1500Naperville Apartments with BalconyNaperville Apartments with GarageNaperville Apartments with GymNaperville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNaperville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNaperville Apartments with Parking