Amenities
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans. Residents enjoy modern comforts including USB outlets, Smart Lock technology, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, full size washers and dryers, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit, renovated 24-hour fitness facility with a yoga area, dry sauna and garages.The Views of Naperville is conveniently situated between major traveling routes, including Rt. 34 (Ogden Avenue) and Rt. 59, and just minutes from the Metra station, I-88 and I-355 just minutes away. ***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***