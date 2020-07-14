All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

The Views of Naperville

701 Royal Saint George Dr · (608) 471-5237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1074B · Avail. Sep 6

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1076A · Avail. Aug 13

$1,208

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 777608 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,282

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 799510 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 799615 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 799604 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Views of Naperville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
sauna
valet service
yoga
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans. Residents enjoy modern comforts including USB outlets, Smart Lock technology, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, full size washers and dryers, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit, renovated 24-hour fitness facility with a yoga area, dry sauna and garages.The Views of Naperville is conveniently situated between major traveling routes, including Rt. 34 (Ogden Avenue) and Rt. 59, and just minutes from the Metra station, I-88 and I-355 just minutes away. ***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee, $125 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $225
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Pitbull, Rottweiler, chow chow, Dobermans, huskies and any breed deemed aggressive
Parking Details: Outside Parking is free. Garage parking is $90/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage is $15-$20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Views of Naperville have any available units?
The Views of Naperville has 11 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Views of Naperville have?
Some of The Views of Naperville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Views of Naperville currently offering any rent specials?
The Views of Naperville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Views of Naperville pet-friendly?
Yes, The Views of Naperville is pet friendly.
Does The Views of Naperville offer parking?
Yes, The Views of Naperville offers parking.
Does The Views of Naperville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Views of Naperville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Views of Naperville have a pool?
Yes, The Views of Naperville has a pool.
Does The Views of Naperville have accessible units?
Yes, The Views of Naperville has accessible units.
Does The Views of Naperville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Views of Naperville has units with dishwashers.
