Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Woodridge, IL

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
8 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2811 Hobson Road
2811 Hobson Road, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Completely remodeled second floor two BR, two full bathroom end-unit condo for RENT-TO-OWN ($75/month rent credit for purchasing downpayment) Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet, New window treatments, new light fixtures; Spacious Living Room
Results within 1 mile of Woodridge
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
$
58 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Montclare
12 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5932 Greenview Road
5932 Greenview Road, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Four Lakes with private location. Nice open floor plan with fireplace. Utility room with washer & dryer. Nicely updated 2015 and ready to move in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5854 Forest View Road
5854 Forest View Road, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
640 sqft
Updated unit with tons of counter space, 42" cabinets, over the stove microwave, built in dishwasher; wall of windows; wood burning fireplace; in unit washer/dryer. Spacious bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5600 Hillcrest Lane
5600 Hillcrest Lane, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
760 sqft
Great Four Lakes Location!! Close to I355, I88, & downtown Naperville. Walk to pool, convenient store, restaurant/bar, volleyball courts, and more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6010 Oakwood Drive
6010 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
615 sqft
RENT A RESORT, CONDO INCLUDED! This newly remodeled 1 Bed-1 Bath penthouse unit w/ assigned parking is located in the PREMIERE area of Four Lakes - Condo Homes B.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6016 East Lake Drive
6016 East Lake Drive, Lisle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Available Immediately! Impressive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit available for rent in highly desired Four Lakes. Resort style living at its finest in the suburbs of Chicago.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5907 Meadow Drive
5907 Meadow Drive, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
2 story private entrance Townhome! 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, in unit washer & dryer, wood burning fireplace, exposed brick wall. Beautiful view from your back patio, looks out into a large nature area.

1 of 3

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1813 Newport Road
1813 Newport Road, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1972 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & MOVE IN READY, this home features a spacious open floor plan, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN w/ PENINSULA ISLAND, formal living & dinning rooms, separate family room w/ sliding patio door leading to extended deck PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! All

1 of 34

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1635 61st Street
1635 61st Street, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3072 sqft
Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan.
Results within 5 miles of Woodridge
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
47 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
59 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,386
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
107 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.

Median Rent in Woodridge

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Woodridge is $1,198, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,410.
Studio
$1,033
1 Bed
$1,198
2 Beds
$1,410
3+ Beds
$1,803
City GuideWoodridgeUnlike Chicago, Woodridge doesn't see much pizzazz or jazzy praise. No, life around here is less about flashy lights and more about the outdoors, and occasionally the golf course. Yes, life is good in Woodridge, so stick around and we'll tell you all you need to know to be a savvy Woodridge renter.
Life in Woodridge
Having trouble with Craigslist Woodridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Everything is beautiful around here in a city surrounded by protected forests, rivers, lakes, and golf courses. You can find apartments for rent within walking distance to local eats, drinks, shopping, arts, as well as riverside hiking and biking. So, what's the price tag on this brand of luxury? Well, it's enough to make you consider finding a roommate. Although there are a few cheap apartments in town, most apartments for rent are going to cost upwards of $800.

For those budget-minded renters who refuse to live with roommates, there are a couple of complexes with tiny, cheap studio apartments and one bedroom apartments in the $600 - $800 range. In places like these, you will be sacrificing some square footage, however, amenities are one thing you will not be missing out on. Even the cheapest places in town have long lists of amenities, such as swimming pools, fitness centers, game rooms, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, plus much more. And, you should see the not-so-cheap apartments. With 2-story townhomes for rent, spacious lofts, and ritzy condos featuring even longer lists of amenities, you are sure to find more than what you are looking for. In the $1,000 - $2,000 range, your apartment will likely come with some ridiculously luxurious perks, such as a rooftop terrace, putting green, resort style swimming pool and hot tub, movie theater, gym, and even a penthouse lounge. Or, if you can muster up more than $2,000 a month, there lots of great rental homes around town. Houses for rent in Woodridge are pretty costly, but that's just because they are HUGE. With most rental homes featuring 4+ bedrooms, extra family rooms, and a basement, anyone could easily afford this lifestyle with a roommate or two... or three... or six.

Woodridge is a pet-lovers dream town. There are plenty of rental properties that are both cat friendly and dog friendly, plus some that are so pet-friendly that they allow multiple pets. Of course, there's a price to pay for everything, and the price you can expect to pay for bringing your furry friends along can be pretty hefty. Typical pet fees will cost more than $300, as well as a $30 pet rent at most places.

So, that's the Woodridge life for you. Good luck and happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Woodridge?
In Woodridge, the median rent is $1,033 for a studio, $1,198 for a 1-bedroom, $1,410 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,803 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Woodridge, check out our monthly Woodridge Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Woodridge?
Some of the colleges located in the Woodridge area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Woodridge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodridge from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

