Naperville, IL
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE

2604 Rockport Ln · (630) 474-6320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$2,400 savings on Spacious 1 Bedrooms! Must Move-In by July 31st!
Naperville
Location

2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL 60564

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

DUNDEE-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath

DEVERON-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath

AVIEMORE-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

FORT WILLIAM-1

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath

GLASGOW-1

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath

INVERNESS-1

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

TWEED-1

$2,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath

STERLING-1

$2,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath

TWEED-2

$2,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
trash valet
With one-, two- and three-bedroom options available, each apartment home features a private entry, upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances and an open floorplan. Glenmuir boasts attached garages, a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, state-of-the-art 24/7 fitness center, and modern clubhouse. Walking paths wind through the many open greenspaces of this immaculately landscaped luxury community.
These Naperville apartments are a quick commute from I-88 and I-55. This makes it incredibly convenient to reach any part of Chicago, which explains the amount of professionals that proudly call Glenmuir home. It is located within the award-winning Indian Prairie school district and across the street from the nationally-ranked Neuqua Valley High School.
Our pet-friendly community is just a few quick minutes away from the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. Glenmuir’s central location makes it quick and easy to visit some of Naperville’s best attractions. “The Crown Jewel of Naperville” – the Naperville Riverwalk – offers a beautiful outdoor experience. Some say it’s the most beautiful spot in the Midwest! We also can’t forget about the amazing shopping experience that Downtown Naperville has to offer.
We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month (one pet) $75/month (two pets)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE have any available units?
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,699, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,299. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE have?
Some of GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE currently offering any rent specials?
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE is offering the following rent specials: $2,400 savings on Spacious 1 Bedrooms! Must Move-In by July 31st!
Is GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE pet-friendly?
Yes, GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE is pet friendly.
Does GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE offer parking?
Yes, GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE offers parking.
Does GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE have a pool?
Yes, GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE has a pool.
Does GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE have accessible units?
Yes, GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE has accessible units.
Does GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE has units with dishwashers.
