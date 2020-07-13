GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage on-site laundry bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground trash valet

With one-, two- and three-bedroom options available, each apartment home features a private entry, upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances and an open floorplan. Glenmuir boasts attached garages, a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, state-of-the-art 24/7 fitness center, and modern clubhouse. Walking paths wind through the many open greenspaces of this immaculately landscaped luxury community.

These Naperville apartments are a quick commute from I-88 and I-55. This makes it incredibly convenient to reach any part of Chicago, which explains the amount of professionals that proudly call Glenmuir home. It is located within the award-winning Indian Prairie school district and across the street from the nationally-ranked Neuqua Valley High School.

Our pet-friendly community is just a few quick minutes away from the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. Glenmuir’s central location makes it quick and easy to visit some of Naperville’s best attractions. “The Crown Jewel of Naperville” – the Naperville Riverwalk – offers a beautiful outdoor experience. Some say it’s the most beautiful spot in the Midwest! We also can’t forget about the amazing shopping experience that Downtown Naperville has to offer.

We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.