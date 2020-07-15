Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
19 Apartments For Rent Near COD
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,591
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,929
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
255 East Liberty Drive
255 East Liberty Drive, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
This Courthouse Square Condo has historic brick exteriors while the interior has a spacious master bedroom, a bright living area with natural lighting, fresh new carpeting, all new paint, bathroom with overhead vanity lighting and washer and dryer
135 North Park Boulevard
135 North Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Perfect ranch conveniently located in Ben Franklin school district, blocks from Newton Park, Sunset Pool, shopping and close to town. 2 fireplaces: one in living room and enclosed porch. 2 car attached garage, fenced yard & finished basement.
1350 South Lorraine Road
1350 South Lorraine Road, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Wheaton. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.
1011 TAFT Avenue
1011 Taft Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This Charming 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom 3rd Floor Apartment located in the heart of Wheaton is Ready for you to call Home! Hardwood Floors Through-Out and Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen boasts an Abundance of Countertop Space and Ample
356 Bloomfield Lane
356 Bloomfield Lane, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1177 sqft
Fantastic manor home is set in a private wooded paradise, while backing up to the Village Links Golf Course. This updated & move-in ready home is a prime 1st floor end unit.
215 South President Street
215 South President Street, Wheaton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3180 sqft
Commuter Dream and a real deal for a smart shopper! Steps away from school and train station this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3200 Sq. ft. First impressions are important! A gracious foyer greets your guests.
135 Bryant Ave
135 Bryant Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
House for Rent - Property Id: 273101 Very good property located in Glen Ellyn IL. It is located close by route 53 and is in close proximity to public park, schools, post office, and college. Asking $3,000/MO negotiable.
519 Kipling Ct
519 Kipling Court, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1232 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Kipling - Property Id: 315079 Great location! Great schools! Great neighborhood! Close to COD and train. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315079 Property Id 315079 (RLNE5930359)
418 Hill Avenue
418 Hill Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
3000 sqft
TMG Signature Builders presents a classic cottage Glen Ellyn home featuring Cabinetry by Pennville, Pro Appliances by Thermador, Marvin Ultimate Series Windows and Rohl/Grohe fixtures.
1307 College Avenue
1307 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE RENT if you apply before 5/15! Recently rehabbed and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.
470 Fawell Boulevard
470 Fawell Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
933 sqft
Beautiful two Bedroom Condo close to everything! In Unit Laundry. New carpet and paint in October 2018. Outdoor Pool, Exercise Room on Same Floor. Includes Large Storage Shed. Conveniently located across College of Dupage.
835 SHELDON Court
835 Sheldon Court, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
LOOKING FOR A COMFORTABLE 2 BEDROOM RENTAL CONDO IN A GREAT AREA? CONSIDER THIS DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH A WONDERFUL BALCONY AREA OVERLOOKING A SLOW MOVING STREAM! THIS UNIT HAS LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT AND THE WASHER & DRYER ARE READY TO GO.
1721 East Roosevelt Road
1721 East Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Big townhouse with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, new cabinets and interior doors.
