Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

109 Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Naperville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1144 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Downtown Naperville
10 Units Available
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1032 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1692 sqft
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
224 Tanoak Lane
224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2048 sqft
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2847 Henley Lane
2847 Henley Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
1910 sqft
SPACIOUS ENERGY EFFICIENT TOWN HOME.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
847 North Brainard Street
847 North Brainard Street, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1222 sqft
Airy, bright spacious unit that's just a short walk to the Metra and Downtown Naperville! Just a few blocks to everything. Grocery store, Starbucks, and many other stores across the street.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4162 Royal Mews Circle
4162 Royal Mews Circle, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2643 sqft
Quality living in this almost new 4-bedroom ending lot townhome with gorgeous golf view.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Denver Court
1215 Denver Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Stunning Town-home Ready just Move in. Wood Laminate Floors entire Main Floor! Newer Light Fixtures, Hardware, and Neutral Earth Tones Paint through out. Spacious Kitchen Offers Granite Counters Tops, SS. Appliances, Oak Cabinets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2327 Woodview Lane
2327 Woodview Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1933 sqft
Located on a quiet private interior lot. Hard to find four bedrooms, two and a half baths AND a finished basement! A front porch welcomes you into this home with lots of newer items.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Sheehan Drive
2408 Sheehan Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1017 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN !! WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT HOME WITH NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING ON THE 1ST FLOOR AND CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY FOR EASY CONVENIENCE.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Naperville
1 Unit Available
130 East School Street
130 East School Street, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
745 sqft
2nd floor apartment attached to historic downtown Naperville home! Absolutely adorable space with original woodwork! Meticulously maintained & feels like new with all new paint, carpeting, lighting but retains historic charm.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carillon Club
1 Unit Available
2905 Madison Drive
2905 Madison Dr, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1998 sqft
**ONE OF THE LARGEST "FOSTER" FLOOR PLANS, NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT **AVAILABLE WITHIN A WEEK OF APPLICATION ACCEPTANCE DATE**NEWER TOWNHOUSE (1.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2105 Countryside Circle
2105 Countryside Circle, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
2303 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. SUPER CLEAN AND NEAT! 4 BED ROOM 2 AND A HALF BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT, CRAWL SPACE! HUGE DECK AND FENCED YARD WITH MATURE TREES.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
923 North Brainard Street
923 North Brainard Street, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Don't miss this nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath 1/2 duplex**1st Floor Laundry**Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and new stainless steel refrigerator and stove**Main level all hardwood wood flooring**Upstairs newer carpet**Full Partially

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1913 Continental Avenue
1913 Continental Ave, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1813 sqft
Available for showings June 2nd! A commuters dream, this newer construction executive townhome is located right across the parking lot from the Metra station. Highly rated Indian Prairie School District 204.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Highlands
1 Unit Available
308 Tamarack Avenue
308 Tamarack Avenue, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
THIS IS NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL!! IT IS A MOVE IN READY! INVITING HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER WEST HIGHLANDS! OPEN AND BRIGHT! WELL MAINTAINED. KITCHEN & BOTH BATHS HAVE BEEN UPDATED.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2136 Lindsay Drive
2136 Lindsay Drive, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2475 sqft
Beautiful home in Mission Oaks Subdivision! Very Bright with Open Floor Plan! Well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Naperville, IL

Move over, Chi-Town, there’s a new sheriff in the Land of Lincoln … Well, maybe we’re exaggerating just a smidgen. Chicago, with its mighty commerce, perpetually blossoming culture, and unbeatable deep-dish pepperoni pizza, will always reign supreme in Illinois. But Naperville comes in a damn close second these days. Naperville has evolved in the past couple decades into one of the Windy City’s most popular ‘burbs. Want to find a place to call home in Naperville? Well, why wouldn’t you? Journ...

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Naperville, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Naperville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

