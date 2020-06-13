/
cheap apartments
122 Cheap Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookdale
12 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1070 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
29 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
884 sqft
Air-conditioned units with large living rooms, separate dining areas, abundant kitchen storage, and dishwashers. Within walking distance of Wil-O-Way Park, just off Ogden Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
128 East Bailey Road
128 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom condo with many updates. Newer maple cabinets, bathroom w/ceramic tile vanity. In unit washer/dryer. Rent includes: heat, cooking gas, trash, water and sewer. Largest floor plan in the Olive Trees.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
224 East Bailey Road
224 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully rehabbed unit backs to the tennis courts, park/playground, pool and the clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
632 North Center Street
632 North Center Street, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 632 North Center Street in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4111 Chinaberry Lane
4111 Chinaberry Lane, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
3106 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom for rent in four bed room house in Ashwood Park. Utilities shared : internet and parking included. Date Available: May 29th 2020. $725/month rent. $725 security deposit required.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
413 KIOWA Drive
413 Kiowa Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1150 sqft
WOW! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Sharp 2 bedroom, 2 bath! Minutes from downtown Naperville! Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, floors, carpets, vanities, mirrors and granite sinks in baths! Bright and sunny! Fully appointed kitchen, ceiling fan,
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1654 Ishnala Drive
1654 Ishnala Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo! Everything has been done! Newer Carpet in Master Bedroom, living room, dining room and in the 2nd room! Very clean kitchen features nicely kept appliances. Coin laundry is also on 1st floor. Rent includes heat and water.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1495 Georgia Court
1495 Georgia Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1495 Georgia Court in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Naperville
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Huntington
20 S Naper Blvd, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1003 sqft
Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beau Bien
27 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
