crest hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:07 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Crest Hill, IL📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$798
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2114 Hawthorne Ave
2114 Hawthorne Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 bd 2 ba spacious split level Crest Hill - 3 bd 2 ba brick spacious split level with an attached 1 car garage. Great sized family room, living room, and finished additional spaces in basement to be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Stern Park
1 Unit Available
1610 Cora Street
1610 Cora Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, Eat in Kitchen, Living room with fireplace. Tenant pays all utlilities Pin #11-04-33-410-006-0000 (1610 Cora) Pin #11-04-33-410-027-0000 (1612 Cora) Pin #11-04-33-410-028-0000 (1614 Cora)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Hacker
1 Unit Available
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.
Results within 1 mile of Crest Hill
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1115 N Hickory St #1
1115 Hickory Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet - Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet. Well maintained. Washer and dryer hook ups available for tenant use in basement as well as storage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
811 Gael Dr Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Crest Hill
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
107 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Highpoint Apartments
18 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4360 Timber Ridge Court
4360 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $150 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Francis Street 3
625 Francis Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Upper, front, just painted and carpeted 2 bedroom - Property Id: 286400 Just painted and carpeted, upper, front, 2 bedroom apartment with new mini-blinds, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioners, 2 closets, and off-street
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4442 Timber Ridge Ct.
4442 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4444 Timber Ridge Court
4444 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4446 Timber Ridge Ct.
4446 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
St. Pat's
1 Unit Available
308 Dewey St.
308 Dewey Avenue, Joliet, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,225
1700 sqft
308 Dewey is a large 5 Bedroom and 2 bathroom House located in West Joliet. The house features carpet throughout, 1 bedroom downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs, eat in kitchen, off street parking, front patio and more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
407 Elmwood Ave.
407 Elmwood Avenue, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1392 sqft
407 Elmwood is a roomy 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house in Joliet. The house has plenty of living space between the large bedrooms and living & dining area. It also features updated bathrooms, full basement, fenced yard and 1st floor laundry.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
405 Sherman St
405 Sherman Street, Joliet, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
2150 sqft
405 Sherman is an amazing 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in Joliet. This property has been recently updated with fresh paint, recent carpet and refinished hardwood flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
200 Duncan St.
200 Duncan Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
968 sqft
200 Duncan is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen, roomy front porch, basement, finished attic, and a 2 car detached garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
120 S. Briggs St.
120 South Briggs Street, Ingalls Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
120 S. Briggs is a charming 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reedwood
1 Unit Available
505 Park Drive
505 Park Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1680 sqft
505 Park Dr. is a stunning 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom House Located in West Joliet. This house has been beautifully updated with refinished hardwood floors and all original woodwork throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Silver Leaf
1 Unit Available
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Crest Hill, the median rent is $867 for a studio, $1,006 for a 1-bedroom, $1,184 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,515 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Crest Hill, check out our monthly Crest Hill Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Crest Hill area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crest Hill from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Schaumburg, and Wheaton.
