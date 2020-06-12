Apartment List
/
IL
/
naperville
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:00 PM

124 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL

Looking for a cool 2-bedroom with enough room for the whole family to stretch out? Naperville has 2-bedroom apartments with your name on them. This is one of the most desirable pla... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Carillon Club
1 Unit Available
2923 MADISON Drive
2923 Madison Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1550 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY. AVAILABLE NOW! RENT A NEAR BRAND NEW HOUSE IN ONE OF THE NEWEST DEVELOPMENTS IN NAPERVILLE. WALK TO BUS STOP TO GET TO METRA AND OTHER PLACES!! 2 LUXURY BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS WITH A SEPARATE POWDER ROOM IN THE HOME.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Denver Court
1215 Denver Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Stunning Town-home Ready just Move in. Wood Laminate Floors entire Main Floor! Newer Light Fixtures, Hardware, and Neutral Earth Tones Paint through out. Spacious Kitchen Offers Granite Counters Tops, SS. Appliances, Oak Cabinets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
224 East Bailey Road
224 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully rehabbed unit backs to the tennis courts, park/playground, pool and the clubhouse.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Country Lakes
1 Unit Available
833 Genesee Drive
833 Genesee Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1196 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 Genesee Drive in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Country Lakes
1 Unit Available
2526 Oneida Lane
2526 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
THIS CONDO IS TOTALLY NEUTRAL, WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Sheehan Drive
2408 Sheehan Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1017 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN !! WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT HOME WITH NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING ON THE 1ST FLOOR AND CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY FOR EASY CONVENIENCE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4137 Pond Willow Road
4137 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! END POND UNIT. Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4224 Pond WIllow Road
4224 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4135 Pond Willow Court
4135 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1251 Arapaho Court
1251 Arapaho Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1499 sqft
!!!Doors Open For Viewing on Tuesday June 9th 6-7pm!!! Wonderful rental near downtown naperville.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
632 North Center Street
632 North Center Street, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 632 North Center Street in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
927 Elderberry Circle
927 Elderberry Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Fantastic North Naperville location! Close to Downtown, Metra & I-88. Super nice & secured elevator building with attached heated garage! Privacy abounds in this roomy bright end unit 2nd floor condo.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
923 North Brainard Street
923 North Brainard Street, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Don't miss this nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath 1/2 duplex**1st Floor Laundry**Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and new stainless steel refrigerator and stove**Main level all hardwood wood flooring**Upstairs newer carpet**Full Partially

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2714 Rockport Lane
2714 Rockport Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1336 sqft
This super clean 2 Bedroom - 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2211 WATERLEAF Court
2211 Waterleaf Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
DESIRABLE - 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT - PRIVATE ENTRANCE - WINDRIDGE SUBDIVISION. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY. FIRST FLOOR UNIT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. RELAXING PRIVATE BALCONY.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3029 Kentshire Circle
3029 Kentshire Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1414 sqft
SECOND FLOOR RANCH PRAIRIE SAGE MODEL WITH THE EXTENDED FAMILY ROOM. THIS RENTAL FEATURES VLTD CEILINGS- 2 BDRMS AND 2 FULL BATH. IN UNIT LAUNDRY TOO. NEW FLOORING & FIXTURES* NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE. SCHOOL BUS SERVICE TO WELCH ELEMENTARY.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2835 RUTLAND Circle
2835 Rutland Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1240 sqft
Available July 1st. Sought after 2nd floor "Drake" unit on quiet court. Private entrance. Open floor plan. Vaulted LR/DR. Vaulted master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Master bath w/skylight.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Naperville Center For Commerce and Industry
1 Unit Available
504 Commons Road
504 Commons Rd, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1058 sqft
Avenida Naperville is an active adult community (62+) located right near Downtown Naperville, shopping, restaurants and more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1127 VAIL Court
1127 Vail Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1298 sqft
**AVAILABLE JUNE 1**Recently renovated with all new flooring & paint. Tons of natural light. 2 bedroom (both have own bath), 2 1/2 baths, loft, 2nd floor washer & dryer, large cozy living room with gas fireplace. All appliance included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2860 RUTLAND Circle
2860 Rutland Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Stunning townhome with two car garage in a desirable area with Neuqua Valley High Schools. 2 bedrooms with 2.1 bathrooms, Dramatic two story living room with Open floorplan, light and bright.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2839 VERNAL Lane
2839 Vernal Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Wonderful 2 story Townhome, Highly sought 204 schls with Welch Elem, Scullen Middle and Neuqua High schls, Close to shopping, 2 Bedrooms, one and a half bath, Family room w/dining area, Kitchen w/42 inch cabinets and eatin kitchen, sliding door to

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1089 Devonshire Av
1089 Devonshire Avenue, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1364 sqft
Newly Renovated and ready for a new tenant!! Kitchen and baths have been updated and brand new carpet. Master features a walk-in closet. Pets Considered with additional deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
413 KIOWA Drive
413 Kiowa Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1150 sqft
WOW! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Sharp 2 bedroom, 2 bath! Minutes from downtown Naperville! Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, floors, carpets, vanities, mirrors and granite sinks in baths! Bright and sunny! Fully appointed kitchen, ceiling fan,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1654 Ishnala Drive
1654 Ishnala Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo! Everything has been done! Newer Carpet in Master Bedroom, living room, dining room and in the 2nd room! Very clean kitchen features nicely kept appliances. Coin laundry is also on 1st floor. Rent includes heat and water.

Naperville City Guide

Looking for a cool 2-bedroom with enough room for the whole family to stretch out? Naperville has 2-bedroom apartments with your name on them. This is one of the most desirable places to live in the whole country, so let's take a closer look at this great suburb of Chicago. ## Best of Both Worlds No matter what 2-bedroom apartment you choose, you'll love living in Naperville. It's close enough to the bright lights of Chicago but far enough away to offer some peace and quiet. This suburb can't

View full City Guide

Looking for a cool 2-bedroom with enough room for the whole family to stretch out? Naperville has 2-bedroom apartments with your name on them. This is one of the most desirable places to live in the whole country, so let's take a closer look at this great suburb of Chicago.

Best of Both Worlds

No matter what 2-bedroom apartment you choose, you'll love living in Naperville. It's close enough to the bright lights of Chicago but far enough away to offer some peace and quiet. This suburb can't stop winning awards. Just look at this list:

  • In 2006, Money magazine named it as the second-best place to call home, and Naperville has landed in the top five on that list four other times.
  • In 2013, Kiplinger called it the best city for early retirement.
  • In 2010, it was recognized as the wealthiest community in the Midwest.
  • Business Insider and USAToday both named Naperville one of safest cities in the country.
  • Locals love Naperville because of its proximity to Chicago, nice range of places to live and its friendly, small-town vibe.

Naperville has a high percentage of owner-occupied households -- just over 75 percent, which compares to 67 percent for Illinois and 65 percent for the U.S. The apartment vacancy rate is 2.9 percent, so inventory is available but tight.

Average Rent for Two Bedroom Apartments

The average rent in Naperville and surrounding areas for a 2-bedroom is around $1450-$1550. Naperville has several upscale developments with even higher rents if you are looking for a premium lifestyle. Keep in mind that in Naperville you should budget at least $200 every month extra for gas, electric, water and cable bills. Included utility payments typically only cover sewer and trash.

2-bedroom apartments are in demand by young families because there is enough room to split up the sleeping arrangements, and there is more space in the living areas to watch TV, play games, talk and relax. When searching for your perfect apartment, keep your eyes peeled for a large kitchen. The kitchen is where the family inevitably ends up for eating, doing homework and conversing, so look for one with plenty of space.

Separations Provide Privacy

With small families sharing bedrooms, sometimes one child or another may desire more privacy. You can build a separation using a book case, screen or material that effectively divides one bedroom into smaller sections. Although not as private as a full bedroom, it's often enough for young kids to feel like they have their own space.

Even if you don't have children, 2-bedrooms are coveted by couples because the extra bedroom is often used as a home office. Home-based business owners, salespeople, web workers and others appreciate having enough room to set up a professional office.

Lots of Great Neighborhoods

So where can you find 2-bedroom apartments? Buttonwood is a nice neighborhood with good schools, big trees and friendly neighbors. Downtown Naperville is a hot area close to popular restaurants, nightspots and community events like Ribfest, so expect inventory to be tight. Riverwalk, a gorgeous area along the DuPage River, has some new developments that take advantage of the nearby parkland. Chanticleer Lakes is picturesque, and Harmony Grove/Tamarack has a good blend of old and new developments.

A 2-bedroom apartment in Naperville is a good choice. It's a cozy, comfortable and friendly town offering a vibrant downtown scene to keep things interesting.

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaperville 3 BedroomsNaperville Accessible ApartmentsNaperville Apartments under $1,100Naperville Apartments under $1,200Naperville Apartments under $1,400
Naperville Apartments under $1500Naperville Apartments with BalconyNaperville Apartments with GarageNaperville Apartments with GymNaperville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNaperville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNaperville Apartments with Parking
Naperville Apartments with PoolNaperville Apartments with Washer-DryerNaperville Cheap PlacesNaperville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNaperville Furnished ApartmentsNaperville Luxury PlacesNaperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago