124 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL

Looking for a cool 2-bedroom with enough room for the whole family to stretch out? Naperville has 2-bedroom apartments with your name on them. This is one of the most desirable places to live in the whole country, so let's take a closer look at this great suburb of Chicago.

Best of Both Worlds

No matter what 2-bedroom apartment you choose, you'll love living in Naperville. It's close enough to the bright lights of Chicago but far enough away to offer some peace and quiet. This suburb can't stop winning awards. Just look at this list:

In 2006, Money magazine named it as the second-best place to call home, and Naperville has landed in the top five on that list four other times.

In 2013, Kiplinger called it the best city for early retirement.

In 2010, it was recognized as the wealthiest community in the Midwest.

Business Insider and USAToday both named Naperville one of safest cities in the country.

Locals love Naperville because of its proximity to Chicago, nice range of places to live and its friendly, small-town vibe.

Naperville has a high percentage of owner-occupied households -- just over 75 percent, which compares to 67 percent for Illinois and 65 percent for the U.S. The apartment vacancy rate is 2.9 percent, so inventory is available but tight.

Average Rent for Two Bedroom Apartments

The average rent in Naperville and surrounding areas for a 2-bedroom is around $1450-$1550. Naperville has several upscale developments with even higher rents if you are looking for a premium lifestyle. Keep in mind that in Naperville you should budget at least $200 every month extra for gas, electric, water and cable bills. Included utility payments typically only cover sewer and trash.

2-bedroom apartments are in demand by young families because there is enough room to split up the sleeping arrangements, and there is more space in the living areas to watch TV, play games, talk and relax. When searching for your perfect apartment, keep your eyes peeled for a large kitchen. The kitchen is where the family inevitably ends up for eating, doing homework and conversing, so look for one with plenty of space.

Separations Provide Privacy

With small families sharing bedrooms, sometimes one child or another may desire more privacy. You can build a separation using a book case, screen or material that effectively divides one bedroom into smaller sections. Although not as private as a full bedroom, it's often enough for young kids to feel like they have their own space.

Even if you don't have children, 2-bedrooms are coveted by couples because the extra bedroom is often used as a home office. Home-based business owners, salespeople, web workers and others appreciate having enough room to set up a professional office.

Lots of Great Neighborhoods

So where can you find 2-bedroom apartments? Buttonwood is a nice neighborhood with good schools, big trees and friendly neighbors. Downtown Naperville is a hot area close to popular restaurants, nightspots and community events like Ribfest, so expect inventory to be tight. Riverwalk, a gorgeous area along the DuPage River, has some new developments that take advantage of the nearby parkland. Chanticleer Lakes is picturesque, and Harmony Grove/Tamarack has a good blend of old and new developments.

A 2-bedroom apartment in Naperville is a good choice. It's a cozy, comfortable and friendly town offering a vibrant downtown scene to keep things interesting.