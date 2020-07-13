Apartment List
IL
naperville
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

204 Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Naperville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Naper Carriage Hill
19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203
19 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
775 sqft
Furnished 1-Bedroom/1-Bath Second Floor Condo - Furnished 1-Bed/1-bath second floor condo in desirable District 203.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2974 White Thorn Avenue
2974 White Thorn Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1271 sqft
A beautiful rare find sunny bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story living/family room townhome with attached garage available in Windridge community.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Knoch Knolls
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Indian

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1251 Arapaho Court
1251 Arapaho Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1499 sqft
!!!Doors Open For Viewing on Tuesday June 9th 6-7pm!!! Wonderful rental near downtown naperville.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brook Crossing
2746 Springdale Circle
2746 Springdale Circle, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2243 sqft
GREAT RENTAL with FANTASTIC FAMILY-FRIENDLY LOCATION...INVITING FULL COVERED FRONT PORCH WELCOMES YOU to your new home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
224 Tanoak Lane
224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2048 sqft
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2527 Sheehan Drive
2527 Sheehan Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Corner unit with ample light and privacy! Location you cannot beat. Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with volume ceiling. Washer/dryer in unit. Deck to spend your summer evenings relaxing.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Country Lakes
2526 Oneida Lane
2526 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
THIS CONDO IS TOTALLY NEUTRAL, WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1675 Kiowa Circle
1675 Kiowa Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
NEW LUXURIOUS PLACE TO LIVE IN NAPERVILLE! NEWLY REMODELED UNIT, BRAND NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, FLOORING, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN-NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BACKSPLASH. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH MODERN COLORS.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2985 KENTSHIRE Circle
2985 Kentshire Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1578 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Crosswinds, super immaculate Open 2 story living room, includes stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, Dinette opens up to patio! Gas fireplace with logs. Fantastic location close to shopping & schools.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1031 Sheridan Circle
1031 Sheridan Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1031 Sheridan Circle in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3636 Birch Lane
3636 Birch Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2972 sqft
NEWER HOME FOR ONE YEAR RENTAL ONLY. NO PETS. BEAUTIFUL HOME IN NEWER COMMUNITY. DIST 204 SCHOOLS. 4BR/2.5 BATH HOME WITH LARGE KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE & CHERRY CABINETS. KITCHEN HAS AN ADJACENT WORK AREA. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1127 VAIL Court
1127 Vail Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1298 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Recently renovated with all new flooring & paint. Tons of natural light. 2 bedroom (both have own bath), 2 1/2 baths, loft, 2nd floor washer & dryer, large cozy living room with gas fireplace. All appliance included.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Country Lakes
1904 Alta Vista Court
1904 Alta Vista Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2379 sqft
ELEGANT UPSCALE TOWNHOME WITH UPGRADED FINISHES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOARING CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE EXTRA STORAGE IN THIS HOME.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Naper Carriage Hill
43 Foxcroft Road
43 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1035 sqft
Available August. A MUST-SEE!! Gorgeous unit, Great location, Move-in ready! This home features a bright and open floor plan - great for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2108 FULHAM Drive
2108 Fulham Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1414 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*SECOND FLOOR RANCH*PRISTINE CONDITION-NOT A SCRATCH* PRAIRIE SAGE MODEL WITH THE EXTENDED FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3029 Kentshire Circle
3029 Kentshire Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1414 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*SECOND FLOOR RANCH PRAIRIE SAGE MODEL WITH THE EXTENDED FAMILY ROOM. THIS RENTAL FEATURES VLTD CEILINGS- 2 BDRMS AND 2 FULL BATH. IN UNIT LAUNDRY TOO. NEW FLOORING & FIXTURES* NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
214 East North Avenue
214 East North Avenue, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
945 sqft
Prime location, updated 1 bedroom RENTAL, 2nd floor apartment in DOWNTOWN Naperville Historic district. Walk to train, downtown, shopping, restaurants, schools, North Central College, parks...perfect location for student, professional or commuter.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2136 Lindsay Drive
2136 Lindsay Drive, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2475 sqft
Beautiful home in Mission Oaks Subdivision! Very Bright with Open Floor Plan! Well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3276 COOL SPRINGS Court
3276 Cool Spring Court, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2200 sqft
3Bedroom + a Loft + Basement (unfinished), located off Route 59 and 95th Street, with award winning District 204 schools - An A+ property!! Absolutely stunning and updated 2 story townhome w/basement! *Freshly painted throughout* Brand new laminate

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Naperville
229 North Ellsworth Street
229 North Ellsworth Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1182 sqft
Commuter's Delight! Updated 2nd floor unit ideally located across from the Burlington Square Park at the entrance to the Naperville Metra train station! Spacious 3 Br, 2 bath unit with newer cabinets, updated bathrooms, white doors & trim and

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
220 Gartner Road
220 West Gartner Road, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1327 sqft
Looking for a charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home to rent? This is a must see. It has been cleaned and is ready for its new tenant. Hardwood floors have been refinished through out the house. Interior has been freshly painted too.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Naperville Center For Commerce and Industry
504 Commons Road
504 Commons Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1058 sqft
Avenida Naperville is an active adult community (62+) located right near Downtown Naperville, shopping, restaurants and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Naperville, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Naperville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

