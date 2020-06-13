268 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL

Finding an Apartment

One of the things to note about Plainfield is that a huge chunk of the residential properties are owner-occupied, as much as 94%! This leaves only a minuscule 6% for renters. Making it even harder to find an adequate rental property in the area. The good news is that there is a 7% rental vacancy in Plainfield, as opposed to the tight 1% in some areas. Another factor to consider is that the median rent for Plainfield is 57% more than the Illinois average, making it an expensive place to look for rental housing.

Make a List

Organization is the key to finding an apartment in Plainfield as efficiently and quickly as possible. Make a list of all of the things you absolutely must have in an apartment, with the most important things at the top. If you have pets, then an apartment with good pet policies will probably feature somewhere in that list. Also, if you want certain amenities in your apartment, include them in the list, and use this list to crosscheck the apartments you find to ensure that you can make quick decisions. This list will also come in handy if you are using a realtor since they can use the list to match you to the apartment you prefer. Of course, you have to be reasonable when making that list; unreasonable expectations on your part just won’t cut it.

What You Need

Most of the landlords, or property managers, in Plainfield will ask you to fill out a rental application, and will carry out a credit check to see if you are a good fit. If your credit is not the best, then you might need to look for someone with good credit to cosign with you during your application. Dont be surprised if your family is a little underwhelmed at the thought of sticking their neck out for your reputation. You will also need to provide proof of steady income, usually your pay stubs, put down a security deposit, and pay the first months rent.