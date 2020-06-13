Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

268 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
11655 Decathalon Lane
11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1894 sqft
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
12942 Parterre Place
12942 Parterre Place, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2331 sqft
Great 4 bed 2.5 bath with basement and 2 car attached garage ** Kitchen with eating area**Master with full bath**Sun room**Nice open layout**Washer/Dryer included**2 pets allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
23706 CHICAGO Street
23706 Chicago Street, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
JUST REDONE, 2 BED ROOM, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND NEW APPLIANCES. NO PETS. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND CLOSE TO THE PARK DISTRICT POOL AND PARK. QUIET STREET, AVAILABLE NOW.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24210 Leski Lane
24210 Leski Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1606 sqft
Immaculate townhome with 9' first floor ceilings! Two story living room! Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio! Nice kitchen with 42" cabinets & FULLY APPLIANCED! Generous room sizes! 2nd floor laundry with washer/dryer! 2 car

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24204 WALNUT Circle
24204 Walnut Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1627 sqft
Impeccable townhome with fresh paint and new carpeting! Nice and open floor plan. Staircase with oak railings. The kitchen has 42" cabinets and is fully applianced. Two-story family room. Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11674 LIBERTY Lane
11674 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4418 sqft
SPECTACULAR CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY STERLING BUILDERS IN NORTH PLAINFIELD.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4110 Pond Willow Road
4110 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4110 Pond Willow Road in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4137 Pond Willow Road
4137 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! END POND UNIT. Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4224 Pond WIllow Road
4224 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4135 Pond Willow Court
4135 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4038 Oak Tree Lane
4038 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12811 South Hadfield Drive
12811 South Hadfield Drive, Will County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2800 sqft
No Showings Until After June 1st. Home For Rent With Picturesque Views. 4 Bedrooms With A Expanded Laundry Room In The Lower Level, 3 Full Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen Island With Additional Ample Space For A Kitchen Table.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Pointe at Fieldstone
1 Unit Available
1938 West Cobblestone Road
1938 Cobblestone Road, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Looking for that perfect place? You have found it! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath w/loft and second floor laundry, is awaiting your arrival. Full finished basement with bonus room and family room is waiting for your guest to entertain.

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4215 Pond Willow Road
4215 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Farnsworth
14 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highpoint Apartments
18 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
54 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
South East Villages
53 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$798
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.

Median Rent in Plainfield

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Plainfield is $1,694, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,993.
Studio
$1,459
1 Bed
$1,694
2 Beds
$1,993
3+ Beds
$2,549
City GuidePlainfield
Plainfield houses the Mistwood Golf Club, or, as they call it, the best golf club this side of town! Which side of town, you ask? Both sides, really!

Located in Will County, Illinois, Plainfield is home to more than 40,470 people. With an ongoing population boom that is an outcome of the rapid growth in the Chicago suburbs, Plainfield is one of the fastest growing communities in Will County. Part of the reason for the fast growth of Plainfield is its close proximity to a number of interstate and state highways. The boom in Plainfield means that most of the residential housing was built in recent times, as new residents flock to the village to take advantage of the opportunities there. Another inescapable outcome of this high demand for housing is the fact that housing prices in Plainfield are among some of the highest in both the state of Illinois, and the nation. This is bad news for those in the market for an apartment in Plainfield, but with some strategizing, you can still find the type of rental property you want.

Finding an Apartment

One of the things to note about Plainfield is that a huge chunk of the residential properties are owner-occupied, as much as 94%! This leaves only a minuscule 6% for renters. Making it even harder to find an adequate rental property in the area. The good news is that there is a 7% rental vacancy in Plainfield, as opposed to the tight 1% in some areas. Another factor to consider is that the median rent for Plainfield is 57% more than the Illinois average, making it an expensive place to look for rental housing.

Make a List

Organization is the key to finding an apartment in Plainfield as efficiently and quickly as possible. Make a list of all of the things you absolutely must have in an apartment, with the most important things at the top. If you have pets, then an apartment with good pet policies will probably feature somewhere in that list. Also, if you want certain amenities in your apartment, include them in the list, and use this list to crosscheck the apartments you find to ensure that you can make quick decisions. This list will also come in handy if you are using a realtor since they can use the list to match you to the apartment you prefer. Of course, you have to be reasonable when making that list; unreasonable expectations on your part just won’t cut it.

What You Need

Most of the landlords, or property managers, in Plainfield will ask you to fill out a rental application, and will carry out a credit check to see if you are a good fit. If your credit is not the best, then you might need to look for someone with good credit to cosign with you during your application. Dont be surprised if your family is a little underwhelmed at the thought of sticking their neck out for your reputation. You will also need to provide proof of steady income, usually your pay stubs, put down a security deposit, and pay the first months rent.

Neighborhoods in Plainfield

Village Center:This is a suburban neighborhood, with rental property in the form of townhouses, and two to five bedroom single-family homes. Just like in most parts of Plainfield, most of the homes in this side of town are relatively new, with the majority dating from the 2000's.

W Odessa Ct / S Oakdale Cir:Remember we mentioned that the owner-occupancy level in Plainfield is very high. This is even more so in this neighborhood, where most of the residential property is owner-occupied.

W Lincoln Hwy / E Renwick Rd:This is a less expensive part of town, with a median rental much closer to the national average. You will find townhomes and single-family homes in this area.

Life in Plainfield

Plainfield is a prosperous town, and the boom in the economy has led to a corresponding growth in the population. This community also has great amenities, and a mostly educated adult population. A good portion of the residents are older and well established, but families with children also find this a good place to raise their children. If you are looking for a busy nightlife, this may not be a place to suit your taste. Most of the residents have their own private vehicles, but a significant percentage of the population use public transportation to get to their destinations. We wish you all the best in your search for an apartment in Plainfield, IL.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Plainfield?
In Plainfield, the median rent is $1,459 for a studio, $1,694 for a 1-bedroom, $1,993 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,549 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Plainfield, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Plainfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Plainfield area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Plainfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plainfield from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

