268 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL📍
Located in Will County, Illinois, Plainfield is home to more than 40,470 people. With an ongoing population boom that is an outcome of the rapid growth in the Chicago suburbs, Plainfield is one of the fastest growing communities in Will County. Part of the reason for the fast growth of Plainfield is its close proximity to a number of interstate and state highways. The boom in Plainfield means that most of the residential housing was built in recent times, as new residents flock to the village to take advantage of the opportunities there. Another inescapable outcome of this high demand for housing is the fact that housing prices in Plainfield are among some of the highest in both the state of Illinois, and the nation. This is bad news for those in the market for an apartment in Plainfield, but with some strategizing, you can still find the type of rental property you want.
One of the things to note about Plainfield is that a huge chunk of the residential properties are owner-occupied, as much as 94%! This leaves only a minuscule 6% for renters. Making it even harder to find an adequate rental property in the area. The good news is that there is a 7% rental vacancy in Plainfield, as opposed to the tight 1% in some areas. Another factor to consider is that the median rent for Plainfield is 57% more than the Illinois average, making it an expensive place to look for rental housing.
Make a List
Organization is the key to finding an apartment in Plainfield as efficiently and quickly as possible. Make a list of all of the things you absolutely must have in an apartment, with the most important things at the top. If you have pets, then an apartment with good pet policies will probably feature somewhere in that list. Also, if you want certain amenities in your apartment, include them in the list, and use this list to crosscheck the apartments you find to ensure that you can make quick decisions. This list will also come in handy if you are using a realtor since they can use the list to match you to the apartment you prefer. Of course, you have to be reasonable when making that list; unreasonable expectations on your part just won’t cut it.
What You Need
Most of the landlords, or property managers, in Plainfield will ask you to fill out a rental application, and will carry out a credit check to see if you are a good fit. If your credit is not the best, then you might need to look for someone with good credit to cosign with you during your application. Dont be surprised if your family is a little underwhelmed at the thought of sticking their neck out for your reputation. You will also need to provide proof of steady income, usually your pay stubs, put down a security deposit, and pay the first months rent.
Village Center:This is a suburban neighborhood, with rental property in the form of townhouses, and two to five bedroom single-family homes. Just like in most parts of Plainfield, most of the homes in this side of town are relatively new, with the majority dating from the 2000's.
W Odessa Ct / S Oakdale Cir:Remember we mentioned that the owner-occupancy level in Plainfield is very high. This is even more so in this neighborhood, where most of the residential property is owner-occupied.
W Lincoln Hwy / E Renwick Rd:This is a less expensive part of town, with a median rental much closer to the national average. You will find townhomes and single-family homes in this area.
Plainfield is a prosperous town, and the boom in the economy has led to a corresponding growth in the population. This community also has great amenities, and a mostly educated adult population. A good portion of the residents are older and well established, but families with children also find this a good place to raise their children. If you are looking for a busy nightlife, this may not be a place to suit your taste. Most of the residents have their own private vehicles, but a significant percentage of the population use public transportation to get to their destinations. We wish you all the best in your search for an apartment in Plainfield, IL.