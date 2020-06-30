All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like Fifteen98 Naperville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
Fifteen98 Naperville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Fifteen98 Naperville

1598 Fairway Dr · (630) 796-7995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Turning 2020 Around! --- Let's turn 2020 around! Move in by July 31st: Receive $1,000 sign-on bonus!
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Country Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL 60563
Country Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1465-103 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 1521-103 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 1437-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1575-302 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 1469-202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 1549-201 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fifteen98 Naperville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Fifteen98 Naperville Apartment Homes offers one and two bedroom pet-friendly homes in the prestigious community of Naperville, Illinois. We welcome you to visit and peek inside one of our elegantly renovated homes with modern finishes including a breakfast bar, updated appliances, renovated kitchens and baths, full size washer and dryer in every home, high speed internet access, controlled access entrances with patios and balconies, and much more. Fifteen98 is conveniently located just minutes from I-88, IL-59, and one mile from the Metra Train Station for easy access to shopping, work, and entertainment. Our community is located in esteemed school district 204 and neighboring suburbs include Burr Ridge, Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Downers Grove, and LaGrange. Call today to schedule your personal tour and secure a space you will be proud to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200- $200 +1 month rent. Based on screening
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved: $40/month, single garage: $75/month, double garage: $150/month, open lot.
Storage Details: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fifteen98 Naperville have any available units?
Fifteen98 Naperville has 25 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does Fifteen98 Naperville have?
Some of Fifteen98 Naperville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fifteen98 Naperville currently offering any rent specials?
Fifteen98 Naperville is offering the following rent specials: Turning 2020 Around! --- Let's turn 2020 around! Move in by July 31st: Receive $1,000 sign-on bonus!
Is Fifteen98 Naperville pet-friendly?
Yes, Fifteen98 Naperville is pet friendly.
Does Fifteen98 Naperville offer parking?
Yes, Fifteen98 Naperville offers parking.
Does Fifteen98 Naperville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fifteen98 Naperville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fifteen98 Naperville have a pool?
Yes, Fifteen98 Naperville has a pool.
Does Fifteen98 Naperville have accessible units?
Yes, Fifteen98 Naperville has accessible units.
Does Fifteen98 Naperville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fifteen98 Naperville has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fifteen98 Naperville?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln
Naperville, IL 60540
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln
Naperville, IL 60564
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive
Naperville, IL 60563
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr
Naperville, IL 60540
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave
Naperville, IL 60563
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd
Naperville, IL 60504
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity