Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Fifteen98 Naperville Apartment Homes offers one and two bedroom pet-friendly homes in the prestigious community of Naperville, Illinois. We welcome you to visit and peek inside one of our elegantly renovated homes with modern finishes including a breakfast bar, updated appliances, renovated kitchens and baths, full size washer and dryer in every home, high speed internet access, controlled access entrances with patios and balconies, and much more. Fifteen98 is conveniently located just minutes from I-88, IL-59, and one mile from the Metra Train Station for easy access to shopping, work, and entertainment. Our community is located in esteemed school district 204 and neighboring suburbs include Burr Ridge, Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Downers Grove, and LaGrange. Call today to schedule your personal tour and secure a space you will be proud to call home!