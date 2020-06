210 Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL

What to Consider Before You Move

If you don’t work in the local area, or you commute by public transport, make sure you are within reach of your place of employment. The Metra has a station at Geneva (next city along) and downtown Chicago is around 22 miles away.

Properties are Available

With the constant growth of Batavia, decade on decade, with new people moving into the area, there are always properties available for rent all year around. Landlords like to see a good credit history, and a couple of months rent up front as well as good references from previous rental agencies.

Batavia is Small

Batavia is a small town, and most of the available rental properties can be found on or around Main St. This is the hub of Batavia and you get a Farmer’s Market on the weekend, good restaurants and music venues and the Riverwalk, which puts on outdoor movies over the summer. Batavia has a community spirit, and lots of events are put on, such as charity walks and readings at the public library.