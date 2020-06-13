210 Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL📍
What to Consider Before You Move
If you don’t work in the local area, or you commute by public transport, make sure you are within reach of your place of employment. The Metra has a station at Geneva (next city along) and downtown Chicago is around 22 miles away.
Properties are Available
With the constant growth of Batavia, decade on decade, with new people moving into the area, there are always properties available for rent all year around. Landlords like to see a good credit history, and a couple of months rent up front as well as good references from previous rental agencies.
Batavia is Small
Batavia is a small town, and most of the available rental properties can be found on or around Main St. This is the hub of Batavia and you get a Farmer’s Market on the weekend, good restaurants and music venues and the Riverwalk, which puts on outdoor movies over the summer. Batavia has a community spirit, and lots of events are put on, such as charity walks and readings at the public library.
Batavia has a quaint past that it still has one foot firmly rooted in. If that doesn’t paint a picture in your mind, the town’s yearly Windmill City Festival with its accompanying pet parade should do the trick. Weather-wise, you get four honest seasons in Batavia, with hot summers (usually reaching over 85 degrees) and cold, snowy winters that easily and frequently drop into minus figures.
The park system around the town is spacious and great for wildlife walks and picnics. A large fireworks show is held every year on 4th July as well as the Windmill City Festival, celebrating the town’s admittedly niche windmill constructing past. This is a town that celebrates its history, but likes to ensure its residents have the best possible future.