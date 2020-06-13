210 Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL

Batavia has a quaint past that it still has one foot firmly rooted in. If that doesn’t paint a picture in your mind, the town’s yearly Windmill City Festival with its accompanying pet parade should do the trick. Weather-wise, you get four honest seasons in Batavia, with hot summers (usually reaching over 85 degrees) and cold, snowy winters that easily and frequently drop into minus figures.

The park system around the town is spacious and great for wildlife walks and picnics. A large fireworks show is held every year on 4th July as well as the Windmill City Festival, celebrating the town’s admittedly niche windmill constructing past. This is a town that celebrates its history, but likes to ensure its residents have the best possible future.