210 Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL

Last updated Jan. 2015

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
522 North River Street
522 North River Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
935 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1244 Brandywine Circle
1244 Brandywine Circle, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
917 Park St
917 North Park Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
3 bedroom upper of a 2 flat located on the east side of Batavia. Quiet dead-end street. Nice yard and deck with parking spaces, laundry room located on the lower level, private entrance. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
629 South Batavia Avenue - 1
629 South Batavia Avenue, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Newly renovated LARGE 3 bedroom apartment just blocks from downtown Batavia! This spacious 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
403 South Jefferson Street
403 South Jefferson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
PROPERTY IS AGENT OWNED! Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with full unfinished basement and 1 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17 South Barton Trail
17 South Barton Trail, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1337 sqft
Freshly updated two-story town home near it all! New AC/Furnace, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Water Heater, New Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Granite Counter tops throughout.Gorgeous new bamboo laminate floors run throughout the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Batavia
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Big Woods Marmion
1 Unit Available
2915 Church Road
2915 Church Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1770 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Newer 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Savannah Crossing! 3 full bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full FINISHED walk out basement, 2 car garage!! Gorgeous unit! Backs to pond! Upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, wood
Results within 5 miles of Batavia
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fox Valley
32 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
49 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
17 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,062
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1144 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.

Median Rent in Batavia

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Batavia is $991, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,166.
Studio
$854
1 Bed
$991
2 Beds
$1,166
3+ Beds
$1,492
City GuideBataviaBatavia became known as ‘The Windmill City’ during the Industrial Revolution. It is also the birthplace of the man who invented the George Foreman Grill.
Renting in Batavia
+

What to Consider Before You Move

If you don’t work in the local area, or you commute by public transport, make sure you are within reach of your place of employment. The Metra has a station at Geneva (next city along) and downtown Chicago is around 22 miles away. 

Properties are Available

With the constant growth of Batavia, decade on decade, with new people moving into the area, there are always properties available for rent all year around. Landlords like to see a good credit history, and a couple of months rent up front as well as good references from previous rental agencies.

Batavia is Small

Batavia is a small town, and most of the available rental properties can be found on or around Main St. This is the hub of Batavia and you get a Farmer’s Market on the weekend, good restaurants and music venues and the Riverwalk, which puts on outdoor movies over the summer. Batavia has a community spirit, and lots of events are put on, such as charity walks and readings at the public library. 

Living in Batavia
+

Batavia has a quaint past that it still has one foot firmly rooted in. If that doesn’t paint a picture in your mind, the town’s yearly Windmill City Festival with its accompanying pet parade should do the trick. Weather-wise, you get four honest seasons in Batavia, with hot summers (usually reaching over 85 degrees) and cold, snowy winters that easily and frequently drop into minus figures.

The park system around the town is spacious and great for wildlife walks and picnics. A large fireworks show is held every year on 4th July as well as the Windmill City Festival, celebrating the town’s admittedly niche windmill constructing past. This is a town that celebrates its history, but likes to ensure its residents have the best possible future.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Batavia?
In Batavia, the median rent is $854 for a studio, $991 for a 1-bedroom, $1,166 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,492 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Batavia, check out our monthly Batavia Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Batavia?
Some of the colleges located in the Batavia area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Batavia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Batavia from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

