143 Apartments for rent in Bolingbrook, IL📍
Take advantage of a golden opportunity by considering residence in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The forecast may call for wind and more of it, but nary a bad word was spoken about the endless potential that surrounds this Midwest suburb. Bolingbrook is a town located about 30 miles west of the greater Chicago area. Nearby communities are Woodridge, Romeoville, Plainfield, and Naperville, and the I-55 Stevenson Expressway, runs through the southern edge, offering easy access to Chicago and to nearby communities. A number of main roads cross through here so the area is a splendid mix of urban and suburban. It’s a pretty new suburb, but there is still some of the early development and architecture of the early settling in the 1830s. Its mostly quiet, tree-lined streets with a lot of folks who commute into Chicago for work and for fun but prefer to raise their kids out in the quieter suburbs. There are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, with a number of golf courses and parks around town. Theres also an ice skating arena for those who don’t mind being outside in Chicago winters. Crazy polar bears!
Having trouble with Craigslist Bolingbrook? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Midwesterners are a nice, friendly bunch so you should be able to meet people easily. Don't be afraid to ask around for tips and help with looking for apartments to rent in the area. Every extra bit of information helps you decide exactly where you want to end up.
Before you start checking places out, you'll want to make sure you have all your necessary paperwork in tow. Copies of your ID, proof of income, bank statements, credit report, letters of reference, and the like are pretty standard. Ask your broker or landlord if there's anything else you'll need to avoid showing up under-prepared. The biggest obstacle in Bolingbrook isn't going to be a shortage of housing--it's just that it's expensive to rent here. Be prepared to pay much more than the national average for rental units around here, but remember--you get what you pay for! Once you're in Bolingbrook, you'll want to spend a bit of time in each of the neighborhoods to figure out exactly what goes down in each of them. What are the people like, what kind of shopping and dining is available in each, what are the rental rates like across different neighborhoods? All of these questions are important to your search so get started by asking yourself exactly what you want, what your budget is and what your deal-breakers are. If you absolutely need a two-car garage, then you won't be tempted to take the inexpensive apartment without one just because it's a little closer to Costco. Get all your essentials down on paper so you're not tempted to forget about them in the heat of the moment.
Do some neighborhoods have better access to public transportation? Yes, yes they do. Do some offer easy driving access to downtown Chicago? Yup, that too. But you won't find the right mix and match of characteristics by sitting around your own house wherever it is you're living now.Bolingbrook is a very diverse area where you can run into people from all walks of life. It has a high quality of life and many different amenities. Housing is mostly affordable and there are great parks and shopping centers to take advantage of. Here are a few of the favorite neighborhoods in Bolingbrook that are worth looking into!
95thSt/West St: This area isn't inexpensive, but it sure does have a lot to offer! The Naperbrook Golf Course is a stones throw away, so beware of stray tee shots. The Knoch Knolls Commons Park and Century Park are also nearby. There are plenty of places to stretch out and relax, and there are also a lot of lovely three-bedroom apartments and large homes in apartment complexes. It’s mostly owner occupied, though, so renters might have a hard time looking here.
S Weber Rd/Lily Cache Ln: This part of town has its fair share of apartment rentals and condo rentals. It stretches along the northern edge of Bolingbrook toward Hidden Lakes Park and the Whalon Lake Dog Park, a lovely place to take your pooch for the day. Watch where you step!
Weber Rd/W 115thSt: This area cuts a big triangle through the city of Bolingbrook, starting just below Century Park and running along I-95 over to Plimmer Park. It’s right next to the Bolingbrook Golf Club and has some nice homes for rent and townhomes for sale. Rent is fairly expensive all around Bolingbrook, but this is one of the slightly more affordable areas--at least you know you'll be getting a lot of space for your money.
Rockhurst Rd/N Janes Ave: This neighborhood is on the east side of town, stretching to the other side of I-355 or the Veterans Memorial Tollway. Its home to City Park and Wipfler Park, two lovely scenic areas. It’s also very close to the Costco Warehouse on the other side of I-385. There’s a mix of owners and renters here and the property varies from apartment complexes to medium-sized homes. Prices are pretty low for the area.
Route 53/Saint Andrews Dr: This is in the northeast part of town, and includes Winston Woods Parkas well as the Barbers Corners Cemetery. Not sure how many hair stylists are buried here, however. Prices dip even lower here and it’s mostly owner-occupied with a lot of large houses and townhouses. It’s a big commuter neighborhood and is one of the closest areas to downtown Chicago.
Bolingbrook continually is rated as one of the top 50 places to live in the country. This means that once you get here, you'll get to enjoy an abundance of outdoor parks, picturesque tree-lined streets, diverse and interesting neighbors, big, beautiful homes, and access to one of America's most beloved and thriving cities--Chicago. Ever heard of it? This also means that you might have a hard time getting into the city, being as desirable as it is. But people do it every month, so arm yourself with knowledge and go in strong.
There is so much to offer in this robust, cozy town. Benefits of big city life await, in addition to the small town charm you are bound to receive. You're going to be able to take in a ton of Cubs games (maybe not a World Series game, though), eat deep dish pizza, and listen to some great Chicago blues anytime you want.
June 2020 Bolingbrook Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Bolingbrook Rent Report. Bolingbrook rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bolingbrook rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Bolingbrook rents declined significantly over the past month
Bolingbrook rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bolingbrook stand at $1,306 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,537 for a two-bedroom. Bolingbrook's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Bolingbrook over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bolingbrook
As rents have fallen slightly in Bolingbrook, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bolingbrook is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
- Bolingbrook's median two-bedroom rent of $1,537 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Bolingbrook.
- While rents in Bolingbrook fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bolingbrook than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Bolingbrook is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.