143 Apartments for rent in Bolingbrook, IL

Hey, Neighbors

Do some neighborhoods have better access to public transportation? Yes, yes they do. Do some offer easy driving access to downtown Chicago? Yup, that too. But you won't find the right mix and match of characteristics by sitting around your own house wherever it is you're living now.Bolingbrook is a very diverse area where you can run into people from all walks of life. It has a high quality of life and many different amenities. Housing is mostly affordable and there are great parks and shopping centers to take advantage of. Here are a few of the favorite neighborhoods in Bolingbrook that are worth looking into!

95thSt/West St: This area isn't inexpensive, but it sure does have a lot to offer! The Naperbrook Golf Course is a stones throw away, so beware of stray tee shots. The Knoch Knolls Commons Park and Century Park are also nearby. There are plenty of places to stretch out and relax, and there are also a lot of lovely three-bedroom apartments and large homes in apartment complexes. It’s mostly owner occupied, though, so renters might have a hard time looking here.

S Weber Rd/Lily Cache Ln: This part of town has its fair share of apartment rentals and condo rentals. It stretches along the northern edge of Bolingbrook toward Hidden Lakes Park and the Whalon Lake Dog Park, a lovely place to take your pooch for the day. Watch where you step!

Weber Rd/W 115thSt: This area cuts a big triangle through the city of Bolingbrook, starting just below Century Park and running along I-95 over to Plimmer Park. It’s right next to the Bolingbrook Golf Club and has some nice homes for rent and townhomes for sale. Rent is fairly expensive all around Bolingbrook, but this is one of the slightly more affordable areas--at least you know you'll be getting a lot of space for your money.

Rockhurst Rd/N Janes Ave: This neighborhood is on the east side of town, stretching to the other side of I-355 or the Veterans Memorial Tollway. Its home to City Park and Wipfler Park, two lovely scenic areas. It’s also very close to the Costco Warehouse on the other side of I-385. There’s a mix of owners and renters here and the property varies from apartment complexes to medium-sized homes. Prices are pretty low for the area.

Route 53/Saint Andrews Dr: This is in the northeast part of town, and includes Winston Woods Parkas well as the Barbers Corners Cemetery. Not sure how many hair stylists are buried here, however. Prices dip even lower here and it’s mostly owner-occupied with a lot of large houses and townhouses. It’s a big commuter neighborhood and is one of the closest areas to downtown Chicago.