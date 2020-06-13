143 Apartments for rent in Bolingbrook, IL

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$883
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,351
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Montclare
12 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1023 Bothwell Court
1023 Bothwell Court, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
1952 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
13 Wildwood Lane
13 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse in Bolingbrook Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
146 Enclave Circle
146 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1566 sqft
Beautiful Sunny South facing Townhouse in quite location with hundred of stores with walking distance, SS Appliances, move in ready, three levels of wonderful living space with 2 bedrooms + Lower Level can use as 3rd Bedroom or family Room, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
165 West Robinhood Way
165 West Robinhood Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1664 sqft
Spacious well kept 2 story townhouse, this end unit has lots of privacy. Large family room has masonry fire place and hardwood flooring. Good size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and attached full bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Oaks
1 Unit Available
270 SIOUX Drive
270 Sioux Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1247 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED "JOLIET" MODEL. THIS RAISED RANCH-STYLE TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKS THE POND. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND ALL APPLIANCES. L-SHAPED LIVING / DINING ROOMS, RAISED PANEL DOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Town Countrys Cidercreek
1 Unit Available
2012 Baldwin Way
2012 Baldwin Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2410 sqft
Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom rental in award winning District 204 schools! Privacy landscaping in yard, extensive hardwood and ceramic floors, newer carpeting, full finished basement with recreation room, laundry/hobby room, and den.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Wildwood Lane
14 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Really NICE place to call home. Freshly painted with laminate flooring first level, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen with tile counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
216 Aspen Drive
216 Aspen Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1214 sqft
Freshly painted neat & clean raised ranch with 4 bedrooms,2 full baths,kitchen,living & dining rooms with wood laminated flooring,granite kitchen counter& upper bath vanity,family room with fireplace,new stove,refg,dishwasher,disposal & dryer

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1504 Trails End Lane
1504 Trails End Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1504 Trails End Lane in Bolingbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Indian Oaks
1 Unit Available
565 Cumberland Lane
565 Cumberland Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2100 sqft
5 bedroom, 2 bathroom~Gorgeous remodel !!! Open concept kitchen-living room-dining room. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, SS appliances, island with stool seating and recessed lights.
Results within 1 mile of Bolingbrook
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
8 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Bolingbrook
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
$
58 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
107 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.

Median Rent in Bolingbrook

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bolingbrook is $1,306, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,536.
Studio
$1,125
1 Bed
$1,306
2 Beds
$1,536
3+ Beds
$1,965
City GuideBolingbrook
"Illinois's on the edge but we'll take it back /Every word I've said but never spoken /If it comes to the end, then I'll bring you back /And our words will stay forever golden." (-- The Forecast, "Illinois")

Take advantage of a golden opportunity by considering residence in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The forecast may call for wind and more of it, but nary a bad word was spoken about the endless potential that surrounds this Midwest suburb. Bolingbrook is a town located about 30 miles west of the greater Chicago area. Nearby communities are Woodridge, Romeoville, Plainfield, and Naperville, and the I-55 Stevenson Expressway, runs through the southern edge, offering easy access to Chicago and to nearby communities. A number of main roads cross through here so the area is a splendid mix of urban and suburban. It’s a pretty new suburb, but there is still some of the early development and architecture of the early settling in the 1830s. Its mostly quiet, tree-lined streets with a lot of folks who commute into Chicago for work and for fun but prefer to raise their kids out in the quieter suburbs. There are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, with a number of golf courses and parks around town. Theres also an ice skating arena for those who don’t mind being outside in Chicago winters. Crazy polar bears!

Having trouble with Craigslist Bolingbrook? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Bolingbrook

Midwesterners are a nice, friendly bunch so you should be able to meet people easily. Don't be afraid to ask around for tips and help with looking for apartments to rent in the area. Every extra bit of information helps you decide exactly where you want to end up.

Before you start checking places out, you'll want to make sure you have all your necessary paperwork in tow. Copies of your ID, proof of income, bank statements, credit report, letters of reference, and the like are pretty standard. Ask your broker or landlord if there's anything else you'll need to avoid showing up under-prepared. The biggest obstacle in Bolingbrook isn't going to be a shortage of housing--it's just that it's expensive to rent here. Be prepared to pay much more than the national average for rental units around here, but remember--you get what you pay for! Once you're in Bolingbrook, you'll want to spend a bit of time in each of the neighborhoods to figure out exactly what goes down in each of them. What are the people like, what kind of shopping and dining is available in each, what are the rental rates like across different neighborhoods? All of these questions are important to your search so get started by asking yourself exactly what you want, what your budget is and what your deal-breakers are. If you absolutely need a two-car garage, then you won't be tempted to take the inexpensive apartment without one just because it's a little closer to Costco. Get all your essentials down on paper so you're not tempted to forget about them in the heat of the moment.

Hey, Neighbors

Do some neighborhoods have better access to public transportation? Yes, yes they do. Do some offer easy driving access to downtown Chicago? Yup, that too. But you won't find the right mix and match of characteristics by sitting around your own house wherever it is you're living now.Bolingbrook is a very diverse area where you can run into people from all walks of life. It has a high quality of life and many different amenities. Housing is mostly affordable and there are great parks and shopping centers to take advantage of. Here are a few of the favorite neighborhoods in Bolingbrook that are worth looking into!

95thSt/West St: This area isn't inexpensive, but it sure does have a lot to offer! The Naperbrook Golf Course is a stones throw away, so beware of stray tee shots. The Knoch Knolls Commons Park and Century Park are also nearby. There are plenty of places to stretch out and relax, and there are also a lot of lovely three-bedroom apartments and large homes in apartment complexes. It’s mostly owner occupied, though, so renters might have a hard time looking here.

S Weber Rd/Lily Cache Ln: This part of town has its fair share of apartment rentals and condo rentals. It stretches along the northern edge of Bolingbrook toward Hidden Lakes Park and the Whalon Lake Dog Park, a lovely place to take your pooch for the day. Watch where you step!

Weber Rd/W 115thSt: This area cuts a big triangle through the city of Bolingbrook, starting just below Century Park and running along I-95 over to Plimmer Park. It’s right next to the Bolingbrook Golf Club and has some nice homes for rent and townhomes for sale. Rent is fairly expensive all around Bolingbrook, but this is one of the slightly more affordable areas--at least you know you'll be getting a lot of space for your money.

Rockhurst Rd/N Janes Ave: This neighborhood is on the east side of town, stretching to the other side of I-355 or the Veterans Memorial Tollway. Its home to City Park and Wipfler Park, two lovely scenic areas. It’s also very close to the Costco Warehouse on the other side of I-385. There’s a mix of owners and renters here and the property varies from apartment complexes to medium-sized homes. Prices are pretty low for the area.

Route 53/Saint Andrews Dr: This is in the northeast part of town, and includes Winston Woods Parkas well as the Barbers Corners Cemetery. Not sure how many hair stylists are buried here, however. Prices dip even lower here and it’s mostly owner-occupied with a lot of large houses and townhouses. It’s a big commuter neighborhood and is one of the closest areas to downtown Chicago.

Bolingbrook Living

Bolingbrook continually is rated as one of the top 50 places to live in the country. This means that once you get here, you'll get to enjoy an abundance of outdoor parks, picturesque tree-lined streets, diverse and interesting neighbors, big, beautiful homes, and access to one of America's most beloved and thriving cities--Chicago. Ever heard of it? This also means that you might have a hard time getting into the city, being as desirable as it is. But people do it every month, so arm yourself with knowledge and go in strong.

There is so much to offer in this robust, cozy town. Benefits of big city life await, in addition to the small town charm you are bound to receive. You're going to be able to take in a ton of Cubs games (maybe not a World Series game, though), eat deep dish pizza, and listen to some great Chicago blues anytime you want.

June 2020 Bolingbrook Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bolingbrook Rent Report. Bolingbrook rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bolingbrook rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bolingbrook rents declined significantly over the past month

Bolingbrook rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bolingbrook stand at $1,306 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,537 for a two-bedroom. Bolingbrook's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Bolingbrook over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bolingbrook

    As rents have fallen slightly in Bolingbrook, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bolingbrook is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Bolingbrook's median two-bedroom rent of $1,537 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Bolingbrook.
    • While rents in Bolingbrook fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bolingbrook than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Bolingbrook is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bolingbrook?
    In Bolingbrook, the median rent is $1,125 for a studio, $1,306 for a 1-bedroom, $1,536 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,965 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bolingbrook, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bolingbrook?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bolingbrook area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bolingbrook?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bolingbrook from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

