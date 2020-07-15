/
Wheaton College
29 Apartments For Rent Near Wheaton College
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
35 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,399
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,929
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
6 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
255 East Liberty Drive
255 East Liberty Drive, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
This Courthouse Square Condo has historic brick exteriors while the interior has a spacious master bedroom, a bright living area with natural lighting, fresh new carpeting, all new paint, bathroom with overhead vanity lighting and washer and dryer
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
135 North Park Boulevard
135 North Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Perfect ranch conveniently located in Ben Franklin school district, blocks from Newton Park, Sunset Pool, shopping and close to town. 2 fireplaces: one in living room and enclosed porch. 2 car attached garage, fenced yard & finished basement.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
976 Highland Avenue
976 Highland Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1597 sqft
What a Fabulous house for rent!!!! This one will not last long!!! Spacious, bright rehabbed house featuring Brazilian teak wood flooring, gorgeous family room with over sized fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A
1588 Timber Trl, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
870 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Split-Level Town House for Rent in Wheaton! VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
121 N Cross Street
121 North Cross Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,749
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IN NEED OF A SUBLET (in Wheaton, IL)! Move-in date is negotiable! Building details: - Fitness center - Conference room - Mail area and separate package room - Business center - Community room - Theater room - Pool in the courtyard (currently not
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
534 W. Evergreen Street
534 West Evergreen Street, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2154 sqft
534 W. Evergreen Street Available 08/21/20 Luxury Three Bed Townhome Wheaton w First Floor Master - Beautiful, large end unit townhome, close to everything! All maintenance included! Three large bedrooms, with master on the first floor.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1350 South Lorraine Road
1350 South Lorraine Road, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Wheaton. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1011 TAFT Avenue
1011 Taft Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This Charming 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom 3rd Floor Apartment located in the heart of Wheaton is Ready for you to call Home! Hardwood Floors Through-Out and Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen boasts an Abundance of Countertop Space and Ample
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
356 Bloomfield Lane
356 Bloomfield Lane, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1177 sqft
Fantastic manor home is set in a private wooded paradise, while backing up to the Village Links Golf Course. This updated & move-in ready home is a prime 1st floor end unit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
215 South President Street
215 South President Street, Wheaton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3180 sqft
Commuter Dream and a real deal for a smart shopper! Steps away from school and train station this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3200 Sq. ft. First impressions are important! A gracious foyer greets your guests.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
135 Bryant Ave
135 Bryant Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
House for Rent - Property Id: 273101 Very good property located in Glen Ellyn IL. It is located close by route 53 and is in close proximity to public park, schools, post office, and college. Asking $3,000/MO negotiable.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1671 Grosvenor Circle
1671 Grosvenor Circle, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1056 sqft
Rare first floor unit in highly sought after Adare Farms! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath. Lots of natural light from the beautiful sliding glass doors! Just updated painting throughout, and new flooring and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1319 Wakeman Avenue
1319 Wakeman Avenue, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
PICTURES ARE JUST A PEEK AT WHATS TO COME. JUST REMODELED AND UPDATED! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT LEVEL. SPACIOUS UPDATED KITCHEN IS OPEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOMS BRINGING IN TONS OF LIGHT.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
519 Kipling Ct
519 Kipling Court, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1232 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Kipling - Property Id: 315079 Great location! Great schools! Great neighborhood! Close to COD and train. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315079 Property Id 315079 (RLNE5930359)
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
418 Hill Avenue
418 Hill Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
3000 sqft
TMG Signature Builders presents a classic cottage Glen Ellyn home featuring Cabinetry by Pennville, Pro Appliances by Thermador, Marvin Ultimate Series Windows and Rohl/Grohe fixtures.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
203 East OAK Avenue
203 East Oak Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1278 sqft
ADORABLE, CHARMING RANCH HOME WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, REMODELED KITCHEN, ROOMY LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND SEPARATE SPACE DINING ROOM. TWO NICE SIZED BEDROOMS AND UPDATED BATH.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1307 College Avenue
1307 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE RENT if you apply before 5/15! Recently rehabbed and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
116 North Main Street
116 North Main Street, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Located in Downtown Wheaton on the 2nd Floor; Suite #3 available ~2 Bedrooms w/WIC, 1 Full Bath~ Skylights~ Hardwood Floors & 6 Panel Wood Doors throughout; Updated Kitchen w/ Updated Appliances, Custom Wood Cabinets, Corian Counters & Eat-in Bar,
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
580 Duane Street
580 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1551 sqft
2 Bed / 2 Bath 2nd floor unit located in commercial building in downtown Glen Ellyn. Unit is labeled 576. Conveniently located within walking distance to Metra, restaurants and shopping. Parking behind building and private entrance to unit.
