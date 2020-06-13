184 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL📍
West of Chi-Town is a pretty little suburb called North Aurora with a wealth of goodies for those who live there: low crime, stable housing prices, and affordable living. But those are just stats -- important stats, sure, but they don't paint a picture. Aurora's postcard-like backdrop has tree-lined streets, neighbors that smile and say "hello," and community centers that actually manage to draw a sizable attendance (who knew?) If you can manage chilly winters (they really build character) and a strenuous commute to downtown (but hey, public transit) you've found a slice of American paradise here.
Weather is what makes North Aurora truly interesting. Are you from the Midwest? Do you understand snow? Do you respect winter? There are four full seasons in these parts, but spring and fall are the best and, of course, the shortest. Summer, though beloved and filled with festivals and musical events, is sweltering and humid. A good sprinkler system and an Arnold Palmer can cure those problems. For winter, though, you'll have to muster the strength to leave your warm bed when the thermostat's reading in degrees Kelvin. But snow is very pretty. There's always that.
Preparing for the Move
Besides padding the budget for additional seasonal supplies, you'll want to take into consideration the costs of driving to work (commutes to Chicago, whether using car or rail, will add up,) of heating and cooling the home in extreme temps (make sure your rental apartment comes equipped with air and heat,) and moving your stuff in bad weather. Try, if you have the option, to move in spring or fall.
Fortunately, the cost of living is very reasonable here -- roughly average for the nation. Most people own or rent homes, so furnished apartments and luxury apartments in North Aurora may be difficult to find. Give plenty of breathing room for finding the right situation if you need rental housing. Another thing: North Aurora rental properties are a wee bit pricier than the rest of Illinois thanks to all the amenities. With cool stuff like easy freeway access, an enviable lifestyle and higher incomes comes more ca-chings.
Getting Around
North Aurora boasts some sweet access to Interstate 88. It's less than an hour to the city and the beach with all the nightlife, fine dining, and urban culture you can pack into a weekend or evening. But nobody said you had to travel by car alone. Illinois is very cosmopolitan. They know about things like public transportation. The L train, or El, as locals call it, is the popular option inside the city, and North Aurora has both buses and trains that can scoot you around the countryside lickety-split.
North Aurora is already an itty bitty village above the city of Aurora. It's got a little more than 15,000 people (per 2010 U.S. Census data). It has many things, but neighborhoods are not one of them. Here's a quick break down of "living areas," if you will.
Village Center-- It's what it sounds like: the central area of North Aurora. There are golf courses, Fox River and North Aurora Island Park. This is a pretty sweet spot where there are mostly homeowners. Rental homes are certainly available, especially older homes with character. It's definitely going to cost a pretty penny, but who wouldn't want to live here?
North N. Aurora-- Sitting on the east bank of Fox River is this section, with plenty of access to Interstate 88, Highway 56 and Highway 25 for potential residents on the move. Bigger homes, townhouses and fancy condos for rent make up most of the living quarters, and the homes are newer than in Village Center. They're more expensive, too. Remember to raise your pinky when you drink from your cup.
Commutes and condos are all well and good, but you want to know about the important stuff. If you're moving somewhere, you want to know how much living you can pack into your life. Celebrate a special occasion by seeing a Broadway play at the Paramount, or act like a kid again at the largest outdoor water park in Illinois, just south in Aurora. Live music events, a blingy casino, and craft beer breweries also make the must-list. For a more subdued evening, order a classic deep dish pizza, and watch the sun set in one of the bazillion parks (give or take.) If you're bored, you're boring (as your mother always said,) and that's never been more true than in North Aurora.