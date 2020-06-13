184 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL

The Weather Outside is Emotional

Weather is what makes North Aurora truly interesting. Are you from the Midwest? Do you understand snow? Do you respect winter? There are four full seasons in these parts, but spring and fall are the best and, of course, the shortest. Summer, though beloved and filled with festivals and musical events, is sweltering and humid. A good sprinkler system and an Arnold Palmer can cure those problems. For winter, though, you'll have to muster the strength to leave your warm bed when the thermostat's reading in degrees Kelvin. But snow is very pretty. There's always that.

Preparing for the Move

Besides padding the budget for additional seasonal supplies, you'll want to take into consideration the costs of driving to work (commutes to Chicago, whether using car or rail, will add up,) of heating and cooling the home in extreme temps (make sure your rental apartment comes equipped with air and heat,) and moving your stuff in bad weather. Try, if you have the option, to move in spring or fall.

Fortunately, the cost of living is very reasonable here -- roughly average for the nation. Most people own or rent homes, so furnished apartments and luxury apartments in North Aurora may be difficult to find. Give plenty of breathing room for finding the right situation if you need rental housing. Another thing: North Aurora rental properties are a wee bit pricier than the rest of Illinois thanks to all the amenities. With cool stuff like easy freeway access, an enviable lifestyle and higher incomes comes more ca-chings.

Getting Around

North Aurora boasts some sweet access to Interstate 88. It's less than an hour to the city and the beach with all the nightlife, fine dining, and urban culture you can pack into a weekend or evening. But nobody said you had to travel by car alone. Illinois is very cosmopolitan. They know about things like public transportation. The L train, or El, as locals call it, is the popular option inside the city, and North Aurora has both buses and trains that can scoot you around the countryside lickety-split.