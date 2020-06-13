184 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,062
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
332 Pheasant Hill Drive
332 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3891 sqft
LOOKING FOR A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE? LOOK NO MORE!? Have a collection of cars? This is the one! Beautiful Riverstone model home in Moose Lake Estates subdivision! Enter into the breathtaking two story foyer boasting beautiful hardwood floors

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Kilbery Lane
1052 Kilbery Ln, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1606 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers &

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
131 N Lincolnway, 2
131 N Lincolnway, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Newer carpet, painted cabinets with new cabinet hardware, new countertops, stove installed 09/18, newer bath vanity all highlight this beautiful home ready for rent! Only pay electric and new building coin-operated laundry machines.
Results within 1 mile of North Aurora
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
North River
1 Unit Available
1084 North Highland Avenue
1084 North Highland Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1260 sqft
THIS HALF DUPLEX HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE**LARGE FENCED YARD** WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED**2 PETS ALLOWED**No pit bulls or rottwiellers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1244 Brandywine Circle
1244 Brandywine Circle, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
771 Bluebonnet Court
771 Bluebonnet Court, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2609 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 771 Bluebonnet Court in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of North Aurora
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
995 Symphony Drive
995 Symphony Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
3 bed/1.1 bath available in Hometown in Aurora! - Well maintained 3 bed/1.1 bath detached home with 2-car garage close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Rt. 59 Metra in HomeTown community. Available NOW.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
1 S View St
1 South View Street, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom - Property Id: 74774 Wonderful One bedroom apartment in a lovely award winning court yard building!. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise. Public transportation in front of building.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1770 Felten Road 1B
1770 Felten Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Remodeled beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 31566 Completely remodeled. Beautiful Large 3 Bed Room 2 new bathrooms. Apartment Near I-88 & Aurora Outlet. 3 generous size bedrooms and large master suite with separate full bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Waubonsee
1 Unit Available
401 Breckenridge Drive
401 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2226 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME FEATURING TODAY'S FINISHES LOCATED IN THE AWARD-WINNING 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
747 Serendipity Drive
747 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1160 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
522 North River Street
522 North River Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
935 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Median Rent in North Aurora

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Aurora is $1,006, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,184.
Studio
$867
1 Bed
$1,006
2 Beds
$1,184
3+ Beds
$1,514
City GuideNorth Aurora
Oh, great White City / I've got the adequate committee / Where have your walls gone? / I think about it now / Chicago, in fashion, the soft drinks, expansion / Oh, Columbia! / From Paris, incentive, like Cream of Wheat invented / The Ferris Wheel! -- From "Come On! Feel the Illinoise!" by Sufjan Stevens

West of Chi-Town is a pretty little suburb called North Aurora with a wealth of goodies for those who live there: low crime, stable housing prices, and affordable living. But those are just stats -- important stats, sure, but they don't paint a picture. Aurora's postcard-like backdrop has tree-lined streets, neighbors that smile and say "hello," and community centers that actually manage to draw a sizable attendance (who knew?) If you can manage chilly winters (they really build character) and a strenuous commute to downtown (but hey, public transit) you've found a slice of American paradise here.

The Weather Outside is Emotional

Weather is what makes North Aurora truly interesting. Are you from the Midwest? Do you understand snow? Do you respect winter? There are four full seasons in these parts, but spring and fall are the best and, of course, the shortest. Summer, though beloved and filled with festivals and musical events, is sweltering and humid. A good sprinkler system and an Arnold Palmer can cure those problems. For winter, though, you'll have to muster the strength to leave your warm bed when the thermostat's reading in degrees Kelvin. But snow is very pretty. There's always that.

Preparing for the Move

Besides padding the budget for additional seasonal supplies, you'll want to take into consideration the costs of driving to work (commutes to Chicago, whether using car or rail, will add up,) of heating and cooling the home in extreme temps (make sure your rental apartment comes equipped with air and heat,) and moving your stuff in bad weather. Try, if you have the option, to move in spring or fall.

Fortunately, the cost of living is very reasonable here -- roughly average for the nation. Most people own or rent homes, so furnished apartments and luxury apartments in North Aurora may be difficult to find. Give plenty of breathing room for finding the right situation if you need rental housing. Another thing: North Aurora rental properties are a wee bit pricier than the rest of Illinois thanks to all the amenities. With cool stuff like easy freeway access, an enviable lifestyle and higher incomes comes more ca-chings.

Getting Around

North Aurora boasts some sweet access to Interstate 88. It's less than an hour to the city and the beach with all the nightlife, fine dining, and urban culture you can pack into a weekend or evening. But nobody said you had to travel by car alone. Illinois is very cosmopolitan. They know about things like public transportation. The L train, or El, as locals call it, is the popular option inside the city, and North Aurora has both buses and trains that can scoot you around the countryside lickety-split.

Neighborhoods

North Aurora is already an itty bitty village above the city of Aurora. It's got a little more than 15,000 people (per 2010 U.S. Census data). It has many things, but neighborhoods are not one of them. Here's a quick break down of "living areas," if you will.

Village Center-- It's what it sounds like: the central area of North Aurora. There are golf courses, Fox River and North Aurora Island Park. This is a pretty sweet spot where there are mostly homeowners. Rental homes are certainly available, especially older homes with character. It's definitely going to cost a pretty penny, but who wouldn't want to live here?

North N. Aurora-- Sitting on the east bank of Fox River is this section, with plenty of access to Interstate 88, Highway 56 and Highway 25 for potential residents on the move. Bigger homes, townhouses and fancy condos for rent make up most of the living quarters, and the homes are newer than in Village Center. They're more expensive, too. Remember to raise your pinky when you drink from your cup.

Skip to the Good Stuff

Commutes and condos are all well and good, but you want to know about the important stuff. If you're moving somewhere, you want to know how much living you can pack into your life. Celebrate a special occasion by seeing a Broadway play at the Paramount, or act like a kid again at the largest outdoor water park in Illinois, just south in Aurora. Live music events, a blingy casino, and craft beer breweries also make the must-list. For a more subdued evening, order a classic deep dish pizza, and watch the sun set in one of the bazillion parks (give or take.) If you're bored, you're boring (as your mother always said,) and that's never been more true than in North Aurora.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Aurora?
In North Aurora, the median rent is $867 for a studio, $1,006 for a 1-bedroom, $1,184 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,514 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Aurora, check out our monthly North Aurora Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Aurora?
Some of the colleges located in the North Aurora area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Aurora?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Aurora from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

