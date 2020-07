Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving sauna guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe

Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.Brookdale on the Park offers newly redesigned luxury apartments near downtown Naperville. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are quietly tucked away in a residential neighborhood and just minutes from nearby boutiques and fine dining in downtown Naperville. Our pet friendly community features a fully redesigned clubhouse with an indoor/outdoor pool that's open all year. Our beautifully renovated apartments offer contemporary finishes and practical layouts - it's the perfect place to call home. Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.