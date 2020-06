120 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL

Neighborhoods of Warrenville

There's no wrong neighborhood here, so make a trip before your move and pick your favorite. Most kinds of housing are available in most areas of the city, though of course some will skew more toward detached homes and some to apartment complexes.

Downtown: Located along the front of the West Branch of the DuPage River, the downtown area offers great natural beauty and access to trailheads into the forest preserve. It's a quiet downtown, not necessarily a shopping or dining hub. You'll find mostly two- or three-bedroom homes here in traditional suburban communities.

Old Neighborhood: Early housing communities popped up here and you'll find every variety of place to live from a one-bedroom apartment to a four-bedroom house. You'll be slightly closer to Chicago on this end of town, so if you're a commuter, maybe you should start your search here.

Forest Preserve: Nature lovers should live along the northern edge of town next to the Forest Preserve. Trails, trees, the river and quiet are what you'll enjoy here, along with mostly single-family homes with a few condos for rent.

West Warrenville: During the mid-1970s growth boom, several major subdivisions sprang up along the western edge of town. Well established now, you can choose from housing developments such as Saddle Ridge, Thornwilde, Edgebrook, and River Oaks.

Cantera: Built on the former grounds of a limestone quarry, Cantera took advantage of some special tax assessments to become an entertainment and dining hub in Warrenville. Movie theaters, a California Pizza Kitchen, Rock Bottom Brewery, and big-box retail call this area home. It's a commercial center for companies like BP and Navistar. There are two residential complexes here, shiny new and inviting. Cantera is the perfect place to find your next rental home if you like easy access to modern amenities.