Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Cantera
23 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1157 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Warrenville
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Results within 5 miles of Warrenville
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Waubonsee
32 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fox Valley
32 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Brookdale
12 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
33 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
37 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1144 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Huntington
20 S Naper Blvd, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1003 sqft
Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
$
29 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.

Median Rent in Warrenville

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Warrenville is $1,311, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,543.
Studio
$1,130
1 Bed
$1,311
2 Beds
$1,543
3+ Beds
$1,973
City GuideWarrenville
Before paved roads were a thing, and when the railroad wasn't in town, plank roads were all the rage. Warrenville connected to its farming neighbors via a plank road, on which a stagecoach line ran. Think tracks made of wood -- that's a plank road. It's like a modern-day highway, but also a treat for termites.

Warrenville was founded in 1833 by Julius Warren, who headed west from New York in search of a do-over after his distillery business failed. The town's first building was an inn and tavern which still stands today. Julius tried to convince the railroad to come through town -- the grand prize for all small towns in those days -- but he ultimately had to wait 20 years for rail service. In the meantime, the town was connected by stagecoach to neighboring Naperville and Winfield. Warrenville stayed small until the greater Chicago area eventually expanded to meet it, changing this former farm town into the modern suburb it is today.

Moving to Warrenville

If you're moving to Warrenville, may we suggest you pick any season besides winter? The Midwestern midwinter months can be brutal -- nothing you want to be navigating a moving truck in. Pick a mild month -- late spring or early fall -- for the best conditions. Summers come with fewer road hazards, but can be humid.

Make sure you have your usual arsenal of renters' weapons at the ready to defend your prize apartment from the competition: proof of income, credit history, and references from past landlords. If Fido and Fifi are in tow, make sure you are prepared to pay an additional security deposit, which may be requested of you in addition to the normal deposit amount. It pays to check ahead on this -- you'd hate to show up to an unexpected no-pets-allowed situation where no amount of deposit money will help.

Neighborhoods of Warrenville

There's no wrong neighborhood here, so make a trip before your move and pick your favorite. Most kinds of housing are available in most areas of the city, though of course some will skew more toward detached homes and some to apartment complexes.

Downtown: Located along the front of the West Branch of the DuPage River, the downtown area offers great natural beauty and access to trailheads into the forest preserve. It's a quiet downtown, not necessarily a shopping or dining hub. You'll find mostly two- or three-bedroom homes here in traditional suburban communities.

Old Neighborhood: Early housing communities popped up here and you'll find every variety of place to live from a one-bedroom apartment to a four-bedroom house. You'll be slightly closer to Chicago on this end of town, so if you're a commuter, maybe you should start your search here.

Forest Preserve: Nature lovers should live along the northern edge of town next to the Forest Preserve. Trails, trees, the river and quiet are what you'll enjoy here, along with mostly single-family homes with a few condos for rent.

West Warrenville: During the mid-1970s growth boom, several major subdivisions sprang up along the western edge of town. Well established now, you can choose from housing developments such as Saddle Ridge, Thornwilde, Edgebrook, and River Oaks.

Cantera: Built on the former grounds of a limestone quarry, Cantera took advantage of some special tax assessments to become an entertainment and dining hub in Warrenville. Movie theaters, a California Pizza Kitchen, Rock Bottom Brewery, and big-box retail call this area home. It's a commercial center for companies like BP and Navistar. There are two residential complexes here, shiny new and inviting. Cantera is the perfect place to find your next rental home if you like easy access to modern amenities.

Life in Warrenville

Located a short 40-minute drive from Chicago, Warrenville's 13,000 residents enjoy the best of all worlds: all of the benefits of America's Second City, quieter environs, access to the growing job market in the Illinois Technology and Research Corridor, and fantastic local amenities for those times when driving into the city just isn't appealing.

You can enjoy plenty of homegrown entertainment and excitement in your new hometown of Warrenville. Movie screens abound and the Acorn Community Theater performs large-scale community musicals, if live theater is more your thing. Of course, if you don't feel like sitting indoors, never fear, Warrenville is surrounded by a "necklace" of five Forest Preserves creating over 10,000 acres of open space with 30 miles of off-road bike paths. The Illinois Prairie Path runs right through town and is ready for runners, walkers, horseback riders, and cyclists to enjoy. And since this is Illinois and winter exists here (pretty significant winter, at that), you can head back indoors when it snows at the Park District Recreational Facility, which offers an indoor track and fitness equipment.

Warrenville residents enjoy a traditional calendar of community events. Holly Days in December welcome Santa to town with a bonfire and carriage rides. They take their trees seriously in Warrenville, with an annual Arbor Day celebration. Springtime sees the return of the Bike Rodeo. Summer Daze in August gives the town one last hurrah before the end of summer with rides, a craft show, live music, local food from favorite restaurants, and a car show. Art lovers will love Art on the Prairie, celebrating the town's artistic heritage and commitment to the arts.

There's no more plank road, so hop on the highway and head to Warrenville for your next apartment!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Warrenville?
In Warrenville, the median rent is $1,130 for a studio, $1,311 for a 1-bedroom, $1,543 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,973 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Warrenville, check out our monthly Warrenville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Warrenville?
Some of the colleges located in the Warrenville area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Warrenville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Warrenville from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

