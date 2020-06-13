120 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL📍
Warrenville was founded in 1833 by Julius Warren, who headed west from New York in search of a do-over after his distillery business failed. The town's first building was an inn and tavern which still stands today. Julius tried to convince the railroad to come through town -- the grand prize for all small towns in those days -- but he ultimately had to wait 20 years for rail service. In the meantime, the town was connected by stagecoach to neighboring Naperville and Winfield. Warrenville stayed small until the greater Chicago area eventually expanded to meet it, changing this former farm town into the modern suburb it is today.
If you're moving to Warrenville, may we suggest you pick any season besides winter? The Midwestern midwinter months can be brutal -- nothing you want to be navigating a moving truck in. Pick a mild month -- late spring or early fall -- for the best conditions. Summers come with fewer road hazards, but can be humid.
Make sure you have your usual arsenal of renters' weapons at the ready to defend your prize apartment from the competition: proof of income, credit history, and references from past landlords. If Fido and Fifi are in tow, make sure you are prepared to pay an additional security deposit, which may be requested of you in addition to the normal deposit amount. It pays to check ahead on this -- you'd hate to show up to an unexpected no-pets-allowed situation where no amount of deposit money will help.
There's no wrong neighborhood here, so make a trip before your move and pick your favorite. Most kinds of housing are available in most areas of the city, though of course some will skew more toward detached homes and some to apartment complexes.
Downtown: Located along the front of the West Branch of the DuPage River, the downtown area offers great natural beauty and access to trailheads into the forest preserve. It's a quiet downtown, not necessarily a shopping or dining hub. You'll find mostly two- or three-bedroom homes here in traditional suburban communities.
Old Neighborhood: Early housing communities popped up here and you'll find every variety of place to live from a one-bedroom apartment to a four-bedroom house. You'll be slightly closer to Chicago on this end of town, so if you're a commuter, maybe you should start your search here.
Forest Preserve: Nature lovers should live along the northern edge of town next to the Forest Preserve. Trails, trees, the river and quiet are what you'll enjoy here, along with mostly single-family homes with a few condos for rent.
West Warrenville: During the mid-1970s growth boom, several major subdivisions sprang up along the western edge of town. Well established now, you can choose from housing developments such as Saddle Ridge, Thornwilde, Edgebrook, and River Oaks.
Cantera: Built on the former grounds of a limestone quarry, Cantera took advantage of some special tax assessments to become an entertainment and dining hub in Warrenville. Movie theaters, a California Pizza Kitchen, Rock Bottom Brewery, and big-box retail call this area home. It's a commercial center for companies like BP and Navistar. There are two residential complexes here, shiny new and inviting. Cantera is the perfect place to find your next rental home if you like easy access to modern amenities.
Located a short 40-minute drive from Chicago, Warrenville's 13,000 residents enjoy the best of all worlds: all of the benefits of America's Second City, quieter environs, access to the growing job market in the Illinois Technology and Research Corridor, and fantastic local amenities for those times when driving into the city just isn't appealing.
You can enjoy plenty of homegrown entertainment and excitement in your new hometown of Warrenville. Movie screens abound and the Acorn Community Theater performs large-scale community musicals, if live theater is more your thing. Of course, if you don't feel like sitting indoors, never fear, Warrenville is surrounded by a "necklace" of five Forest Preserves creating over 10,000 acres of open space with 30 miles of off-road bike paths. The Illinois Prairie Path runs right through town and is ready for runners, walkers, horseback riders, and cyclists to enjoy. And since this is Illinois and winter exists here (pretty significant winter, at that), you can head back indoors when it snows at the Park District Recreational Facility, which offers an indoor track and fitness equipment.
Warrenville residents enjoy a traditional calendar of community events. Holly Days in December welcome Santa to town with a bonfire and carriage rides. They take their trees seriously in Warrenville, with an annual Arbor Day celebration. Springtime sees the return of the Bike Rodeo. Summer Daze in August gives the town one last hurrah before the end of summer with rides, a craft show, live music, local food from favorite restaurants, and a car show. Art lovers will love Art on the Prairie, celebrating the town's artistic heritage and commitment to the arts.
There's no more plank road, so hop on the highway and head to Warrenville for your next apartment!