3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 AM
124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naperville, IL
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookdale
12 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1144 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
224 Tanoak Lane
224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2048 sqft
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
316 N Loomis Street
316 North Loomis Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 316 N Loomis Street in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
2724 Idaho Rd
2724 Idaho Road, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1624 sqft
Naperville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 289351 DO NOT MISS THIS OUTSTANDING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY June 1st possession. Newer Pergo Flooring in Kitchen - Newer porcelain tile in all baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
2718 Loveland St
2718 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1624 sqft
3 BR-study Duplex near Schools, Library, Shopping - Property Id: 112361 Very spacious, very bright Duplex, 3 BR, Study 2.5 bath, Fireplace, Deck, Family Room Open to Kitchen. 2 Story Living / Dining. Newer appliances. 9 ft ceilings on 1st floor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1692 sqft
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
2710 Loveland Avenue
2710 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 9541 Naperville's Best! Three-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on a secluded street in the heart of a quiet neighborhood. Surrounded by parks, ponds, and playgrounds.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Still Water
1 Unit Available
2608 Charlestowne Lane
2608 Charlestowne Lane, Naperville, IL
Stunning 4 Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings- Over 3000 sq. ft. School District 204 - Beautiful two story home with vaulted ceilings and three and 1/2 car garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Spring Brook Crossing
1 Unit Available
1290 Meyer Court
1290 Meyer Court, Naperville, IL
FRESH PAINTED .! MOVE IN READY .! WONDERFUL HOUSE ON A QUITE CUL-DE-SAC LOT .! TOP NAPERVILLE DIST 204 SCHOOLS (CLOW, GREGORY, NEUQUA VALLEY) .! schools. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
205 Thornhill Court
205 Thornhill Court, Naperville, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 205 Thornhill Court in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4162 Royal Mews Circle
4162 Royal Mews Circle, Naperville, IL
Quality living in this almost new 4-bedroom ending lot townhome with gorgeous golf view.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1037 Devonshire Avenue
1037 Devonshire Avenue, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1535 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1037 Devonshire Avenue in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
2327 Woodview Lane
2327 Woodview Lane, Naperville, IL
Located on a quiet private interior lot. Hard to find four bedrooms, two and a half baths AND a finished basement! A front porch welcomes you into this home with lots of newer items.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Tall Grass
1 Unit Available
2909 Saganashkee Ln
2909 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1963 sqft
Beautiful end unit luxury townhome in prestigious pool, clubhouse & Tennis community! Open floor plan with maple kitchen, overlooking both the dining room and living room. Corian breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, stainless appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3116 REFLECTION Drive
3116 Reflection Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN NAPERVILLE - SIGNATURE CLUB SUBDIVISION, LARGE 3 BEDROOM AND 2 1/2 BATH WITH DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM AND PLENTY OF LIGHT! LARGE LOFT, MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATHROOM, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY, WALKIN CLOSETS, FIREPLACE, SOAKING
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1931 Tamahawk Lane
1931 Tamahawk Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1656 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT 2 Story townhome feels like a home! wonderful oak STAIRCASE! all new FLOORING and kitchen fully applianced, BIG Master bedroom with lots of light! walking distance to NEUQUA H.S.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Carillon Club
1 Unit Available
2905 Madison Drive
2905 Madison Dr, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1998 sqft
**ONE OF THE LARGEST "FOSTER" FLOOR PLANS, NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT **AVAILABLE WITHIN A WEEK OF APPLICATION ACCEPTANCE DATE**NEWER TOWNHOUSE (1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2955 Gypsum Circle
2955 Gypsum Circle, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1271 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY!!! THREE LEVELS of living with a BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW, VAULTED CEILINGS, FIRE PLACE, CHIC NEW FLOORS on 1st floor, Finished basement includes 3rd bedroom and rec room. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, Master BED w/Walk in Closet and MASTER BATH.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
605 Esla Court
605 Esla Court, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1552 sqft
Excellent Location Close to Both Train Station And Interstate I-88-Plus District 204 Naperville Schools-End of Cul-de-sac Backing To Pond Offers In Town Oasis With Built In Serenity- Patio Overlooking Water Is Perfect Place To Unwind-Sharp Brick &
