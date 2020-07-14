Wave Lakeview

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage key fob access package receiving on-site laundry online portal

Come check out Chicago's hottest apartment crave at WAVE! WAVE is Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments. Located across from Belmont Harbor, you are steps away from Lake Michigan and have easy access to Lakeshore Drive. Your exclusive experience at WAVE begins with a tour of our modern, sophisticated apartments in our pet-friendly community, where you’ll begin to experience all of the wonderful amenities available to you. WAVE amenities include a 30th floor rooftop deck, heated indoor swimming pool and premier social lounge. WAVE apartment homes include a contemporary mid-century modern inspired design with a refined aesthetic, entirely renovated and brand new. Call today for a tour!



Get Ready To Meet Your New Home!