Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Wave Lakeview

Open Now until 6pm
420 West Belmont Avenue · (773) 945-0523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3C-R · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 7C-R · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 27C-W · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 22G-R · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 20G-R · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 25G-R · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wave Lakeview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
key fob access
package receiving
on-site laundry
online portal
Come check out Chicago's hottest apartment crave at WAVE! WAVE is Lakeview's newest apartment community located on Belmont Avenue and features studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments. Located across from Belmont Harbor, you are steps away from Lake Michigan and have easy access to Lakeshore Drive. Your exclusive experience at WAVE begins with a tour of our modern, sophisticated apartments in our pet-friendly community, where you’ll begin to experience all of the wonderful amenities available to you. WAVE amenities include a 30th floor rooftop deck, heated indoor swimming pool and premier social lounge. WAVE apartment homes include a contemporary mid-century modern inspired design with a refined aesthetic, entirely renovated and brand new. Call today for a tour!

Get Ready To Meet Your New Home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $450 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage: $250/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wave Lakeview have any available units?
Wave Lakeview has 26 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Wave Lakeview have?
Some of Wave Lakeview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wave Lakeview currently offering any rent specials?
Wave Lakeview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wave Lakeview pet-friendly?
Yes, Wave Lakeview is pet friendly.
Does Wave Lakeview offer parking?
Yes, Wave Lakeview offers parking.
Does Wave Lakeview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wave Lakeview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wave Lakeview have a pool?
Yes, Wave Lakeview has a pool.
Does Wave Lakeview have accessible units?
Yes, Wave Lakeview has accessible units.
Does Wave Lakeview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wave Lakeview has units with dishwashers.
