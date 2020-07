Amenities

on-site laundry bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Welcome to 1509 S Kenneth Ave in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago! This 13-unit apartment building features an eat-in kitchen and laundry on-site. Walking distance to Benjamin Franklin Park, 15th Street Food Mart, New Pine Valley Restaurant, ALDI, and several schools. Commute easily via CTA Pink Line at Kostner, CTA Blue Line at Pulaski-Keller, or CTA Bus Line 18. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current promotions and schedule your showing!