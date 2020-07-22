/
Triton College
13 Apartments For Rent Near Triton College
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$945
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
1829 North 19th Avenue - 12
1829 Broadway Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
1000 sqft
Melrose Park 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Shaker kitchen cabinets, newer appliances and tile flooring. Heat included. Parking $35 (subject to availability) . Onsite Laundry. Text Stephanie @ 708-296-3801 for additional information.
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
MUST SEE! INVITING 2 BED/1BATH CONDO HEAT, PARKING INCLUDED RIVER FOREST AREA! AVAILABLE JULY , 2020 - Once you see this welcoming 2 bedroom/1bath condo in River Forest you will want this condo as your new home! Available for move in July 20 2020.
9718 King Street
9718 King Street, Franklin Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
721 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch. Refinished hardwood floors. Updated kitchen. Rec room and laundry room in the basement. Central air. 1.5 car garage with side drive. 1 year lease. Credit/criminal/eviction check on all adults. $28.50 each.
8260 West Grand Avenue West
8260 West Grand Avenue, River Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Rarely Available First Floor unit with Private Court yard entrance.
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.
1534 Park Avenue
1534 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with updated kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Includes all utilities except for electric. Garage parking included. Great location...walking distance to Dominican University.
Maybrook Square
1116 Orchard Ave B
1116 Orchard Avenue, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Orchard Ave - Property Id: 296100 3 Flat Brick building quiet neighborhood, Garden apartment 2 Bed, 1 Bath and great living space. NEW Flooring Throughout Home with separate heat control in each unit.
37 West Conti Parkway
37 Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Bright and Sunny condo features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. 1 parking space included. Prime location! Close to shopping, parks, schools and public transportation.
7303 Fullerton #1N
7303 West Fullerton Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
7303 Fullerton #1N Available 08/01/20 Bright Well Maintained 2Bedroom/1Bath Close to Metra! - Check out this very well maintained 2bedroom/1bath condo for rent close to Metra for easy commute! Kitchen with lots of storage! Wall AC units.
50 West Conti Parkway
50 Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
NICELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM CONDO FEATURES NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH-BEAUTIFULLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FOORS-NEW WINDOWS-LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-RENT INCLUDES HEAT-ACROSS FROM ELMWOOD PARKE REC CENTER IN THE CIRCLE-WALK TO POOL AND TRAIN!
8636 W. Grand Ave. 3A
8636 West Grand Avenue, River Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath In River Grove - Property Id: 317489 Small 2 bedroom 1 bath for Rent in River Grove.
1516 North Harlem Avenue
1516 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Two beds and one bath unit, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances; The rent includes heat, water, natural gas, one parking space, and one large storage room; Locates in elegant River Forest neighborhood within the great public school
