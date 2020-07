Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bathtub range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Situated on a quiet, residential street in historic Hyde Park, 1018 East 54th Street is walking distance to everything. This charming building features newly updated common areas with vintage charm. Relax on your balcony overlooking the neighborhood or walk to the nearby shops and restaurants. You can do it all at 1018 East 54th Street apartments.