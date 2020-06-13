328 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1330 Ridgewood Drive
1330 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1300 sqft
Highland Park Cozy 2 BR w/ Basement and Garage - Location and character. This 2 bedroom home is tucked away from it all. Full basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Wooded lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245 Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP! 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
371 Central Ave 2W
371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1946 Linden Ave Gdn
1946 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
Unit Gdn Available 08/01/20 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apt in Highland Park! - Property Id: 295176 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apartment Available in Highland Park! Blocks to Metra Station! Stainless Steel Appliances Incl.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$995
510 sqft
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 Central Ave
716 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,195
Studio Available Downtown HP! Walk To The Beach!! - Property Id: 250180 Cable/Internet ready Carpet Internet/Cable Ready Laundry in Building Modern Bath Modern Kitchen Refrigerator Separate Short Walk to Metra Station Cat Friendly Laundry

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1657 Greenbay Rd,
1657 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautifully Renovated Highland Park Home for Rent! - Property Id: 289632 Location: Greenbay Rd Highland Park, IL 60635 Rent: $2250 Beds: 3 (House) Bath: 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 12
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,397
650 sqft
730 Judson 12 - Property Id: 268363 Highland Park Renovated 1 BED w SS Apps & In Unit Laundry, w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue
700 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$950
HIGHLAND PARK STUDIO on a 38 ACRE WOODED PARK - Property Id: 216869 Wonderful, adorable studio overlooking 38 acre Sunset Woods Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Central Ave Highland Park
650 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
805 sqft
Vintage 1 Bedroom in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 248919 Charming very large one bedroom with with fully renovated kitchen including granite countertops, modern cabinets and great appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2298 Green Bay Road
2298 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1248 sqft
This vintage townhome features two large bedrooms with a full, unfinished basement. Laundry is located in the basement. The Master bedroom is gigantic and includes a walk in closet. Plenty of space to garden, BBQ or relax in the backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Buena Woods
1 Unit Available
3330 Skokie Valley Rd - 102
3330 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$2,100
1463 sqft
Prime Class A office and retail space on busy Skokie Highway High Visibility to over 65,000 Vehicles Per Day Offie / Medical / Retail space 24/7 Access Ample Parking: 70 Surface Spaces The property has tremendous visibility to the 90,000 + cars

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Park Avenue
1250 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
784 sqft
GREAT VALUE!! VACANT, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED. MOVE RIGHT IN!! Spacious 1 Bedroom & 1 bath (very ample size) condo in lovely North Shore. Open LR /DR combo, hardwood oak parquet floors, glass sliders, private outdoor patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
560 VINE Avenue
560 Vine Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
DOWNTOWN HIGHLAND PARK LOCATION, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BRAND NEW CARPET. PRICED RIGHT! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER DISHWASHER, AND REFRIGERATOR, 1 CARPORT AND 1 OPEN LOT PARKING. CLOSE TO TRAIN, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND LAKE.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Chesterfield Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
1875 Cavell Ave.
1875 Cavell Avenue, Highland Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2845 sqft
1875 Cavell Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Briarwoods
1 Unit Available
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
735 sqft
Like New 1 Bedroom ...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
943 Waukegan Road
943 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
795 sqft
1 Bedroom Near Downtown, Train & Parks! - Property Id: 217865 COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with modern appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors! Great place to live! Quiet location - across the street from the

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2054 sqft
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the award winning Bannockburn Elementary and Deerfield High School districts. Enjoy this newly renovated ranch on a gorgeous wooded lot.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Briarwood Vista
1 Unit Available
16 Mulberry East Road
16 Mulberry East Road, Deerfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3622 sqft
Tailored custom detailing sets the tone for this better than new sophisticated home! Chic transitional finishes infuse the totally restyled floor plan. Glamorous lighting, custom fireplace & soaring ceiling heights define the house.

Median Rent in Highland Park

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Highland Park is $1,070, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,258.
Studio
$922
1 Bed
$1,070
2 Beds
$1,258
3+ Beds
$1,609
City GuideHighland Park
"Night before had a date with a boy from Highland Park. Said he'd meet her at the diner at 9 o'clock. Leather boots, eyeliner laid on extra dark."  (- Mayer Hawthorne, "Her Favorite Song")

Highland Park is a popular residential area with professional sports personalities based in Illinois. The convenient proximity of Highland Park to world-class sporting facilities combined with the suburban, relaxed charm means that, should you choose to rent a townhouse in Highland Park, you just might end up neighboring a Chicago Bull. The city runs along Lake Michigan for nearly five miles, providing great location shots that have been used in a number of popular movies. Rent an apartment here and you would have the distinct privilege of calling this picture-perfect suburb home.

House Hunting in Highland Park

Budget For the Extras

When looking for a rental home in Highland Park, keep in mind that the rent for some properties includes utilities while others may not. Higher-priced apartments normally include utilities such as heat, electricity, and cable. Paying more for such an apartment might mean that you pay less overall.

Be Well Prepared

Rental housing in Highland Park tends to move rather quickly, so it helps to have your references and checkbook at hand when you begin your apartment hunt. Expect to produce a security deposit, a month's rent, and more often than not, a broker's fee. You'll feel a sufficiently large dent in your wallet or piggy bank the day you seal the deal.

Don't Forget the Paperwork

While most apartment communities will typically have a contract, you might come across a few landlords who may be more lax about paperwork. No matter who you're dealing with, don't rely on a handshake to close the deal. Ensure that your lease addresses important clauses such as the notification period prior to moving out, and whether your security deposit is refundable.

Neighborhoods in Highland Park

The neighborhoods of Highland Park boast a perfect mix of housing, from the historic colonial townhouses of the mid-1800s to a range of contemporary bungalows, condominiums, and high-rise apartments.

Highmoor: Should you choose to make Highmoor your new home, you'll be in one of the richest communities in the nation, with a mere 0.4 percent of the nation's neighborhoods being wealthier.  If you own a luxury car or two, and frequently holiday in Europe, you'll fit right in here. But what really stands out in the Highmoor area of Highland Park is that it has more four- and five-bedroom homes than a staggering 97.3 percent of the rest of the country's neighborhoods. While most of the walking that the residents of such wealthy neighborhoods undertake typically takes place within the confines of their homes, many people's commute to work in Highmoor literally involves a walk from the bedroom to the home office, with 14.4 percent of its residents working from home. 

Western Avenue/Hill St: The vacancy rate in the urban area of Western Avenue/Hill Street normally hovers close to zero, so the probability of snagging a good deal is relatively nil. However, if you're persistent enough and check with a number of realtors, you will increase your chances of landing a great apartment. If you're looking to settle in an area with an active nightlife, this neighborhood isn't the best of places to start your search. Renting a property here would mean that you could count among your new neighbors a large number of urban sophisticates and active retirees. 

Braeside: Many of the houses in the urban neighborhood of Braeside are historic, having been built in the 18th and early 19th centuries. If you're a regular patron of the arts and enjoy your weekly trips to the ballet, you'll fit right in with the folks of Braeside. The people here are characterized by their refined tastes and cultural inclinations. Approximately 66 percent of the working population in this locality is employed in managerial, executive, and technical occupations.  

The High Life in Highland Park

Highland Park has a pulsating downtown shopping district that features a vast array of shopping and dining options ranging from high end options to classic street fare. The renowned Ravinia Festival, which hosts classical, pop, and jazz concerts in the summer, is held in the old artist's colony of the Ravinia district at the southern end of Highland Park. The Festival runs from May until September, the sole consecutive-night summer offering in America. Most locals spend their summer evenings picnicking on acres of beautifully landscaped grounds before and during the concerts. Highland Park is also close enough to Chicago that relocating here would be ideal if you work in Chicago but want to live away from the buzz of big-city life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Highland Park?
In Highland Park, the median rent is $922 for a studio, $1,070 for a 1-bedroom, $1,258 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,609 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Highland Park, check out our monthly Highland Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Highland Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Highland Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Highland Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highland Park from include Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

