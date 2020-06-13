328 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL

House Hunting in Highland Park

Budget For the Extras

When looking for a rental home in Highland Park, keep in mind that the rent for some properties includes utilities while others may not. Higher-priced apartments normally include utilities such as heat, electricity, and cable. Paying more for such an apartment might mean that you pay less overall.

Be Well Prepared

Rental housing in Highland Park tends to move rather quickly, so it helps to have your references and checkbook at hand when you begin your apartment hunt. Expect to produce a security deposit, a month's rent, and more often than not, a broker's fee. You'll feel a sufficiently large dent in your wallet or piggy bank the day you seal the deal.

Don't Forget the Paperwork

While most apartment communities will typically have a contract, you might come across a few landlords who may be more lax about paperwork. No matter who you're dealing with, don't rely on a handshake to close the deal. Ensure that your lease addresses important clauses such as the notification period prior to moving out, and whether your security deposit is refundable.