Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:12 PM

Gold Coast Galleria

111 W Maple St · (312) 401-2346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 W Maple St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2008 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
internet access
Unit 2008 Available 08/01/20 Gold Coast Galleria - lovely western view - Property Id: 318253

Lovely panoramic western views from this sunny 1 bedroom condo in the popular Gold Coast Galleria. In the heart of the Gold Coast, walk to public transportation, grocery, restaurants and the lake. Rent includes 24-hour doorman, private deck, public sundeck, and cable/ WIFI. In-building laundry, dry cleaners and gym make this building very convenient. Rental parking easily found in the building. 1 month security + $500 move-in fee. Condo owned by a licensed real estate agent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318253
Property Id 318253

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5927312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gold Coast Galleria have any available units?
Gold Coast Galleria has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Gold Coast Galleria have?
Some of Gold Coast Galleria's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gold Coast Galleria currently offering any rent specials?
Gold Coast Galleria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gold Coast Galleria pet-friendly?
No, Gold Coast Galleria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Gold Coast Galleria offer parking?
Yes, Gold Coast Galleria offers parking.
Does Gold Coast Galleria have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gold Coast Galleria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gold Coast Galleria have a pool?
No, Gold Coast Galleria does not have a pool.
Does Gold Coast Galleria have accessible units?
No, Gold Coast Galleria does not have accessible units.
Does Gold Coast Galleria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gold Coast Galleria has units with dishwashers.
