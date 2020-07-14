5700 S. Blackstone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Step back into an era of ornamental ceiling medallions, panel-molded parlors, balconies and built-in closet cabinetry. Our 4 bedroom apartments in Hyde Park located at 5700 S. Blackstone also offer washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and a dining room. These Hyde Park Chicago apartment rentals are located in the heart of the University of Chicago campus and steps from the cafes, restaurants and shops on 57th Street. The Hyde Park neighborhood is full of public parks, bookstores, museums and boasts more Nobel Prizes per square kilometer than any other neighborhood on Earth.



Our apartments in Hyde Park are also near the University of Chicago's free Smart Museum's Collection where there are over 15,000 objects to view, as well as an on-site cafe and an outdoor sculpture garden. A selection is displayed in four permanent collection galleries dedicated to modern art, Asian art, European art and contemporary art. Downtown Hyde Park thrives on community and hosts many events throughout the year. "First Thursdays" is held the first Thursday of every month from May through November. These monthly events feature discounts, dining, music, and fun at 50+ participating stores and restaurants. Jazz in the courtyard is another local favorite, where patrons can enjoy free jazz performances on the first Friday of every month

Mac Properties owns and manages apartments in Hyde Park Chicago. 5700 S. Blackstone residents get a local team dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs.