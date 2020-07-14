All apartments in Chicago
Location

5700 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Step back into an era of ornamental ceiling medallions, panel-molded parlors, balconies and built-in closet cabinetry. Our 4 bedroom apartments in Hyde Park located at 5700 S. Blackstone also offer washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and a dining room. These Hyde Park Chicago apartment rentals are located in the heart of the University of Chicago campus and steps from the cafes, restaurants and shops on 57th Street. The Hyde Park neighborhood is full of public parks, bookstores, museums and boasts more Nobel Prizes per square kilometer than any other neighborhood on Earth.

Our apartments in Hyde Park are also near the University of Chicago's free Smart Museum's Collection where there are over 15,000 objects to view, as well as an on-site cafe and an outdoor sculpture garden. A selection is displayed in four permanent collection galleries dedicated to modern art, Asian art, European art and contemporary art. Downtown Hyde Park thrives on community and hosts many events throughout the year. "First Thursdays" is held the first Thursday of every month from May through November. These monthly events feature discounts, dining, music, and fun at 50+ participating stores and restaurants. Jazz in the courtyard is another local favorite, where patrons can enjoy free jazz performances on the first Friday of every month
.
Mac Properties owns and manages apartments in Hyde Park Chicago. 5700 S. Blackstone residents get a local team dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue have any available units?
5700 S. Blackstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue have?
Some of 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5700 S. Blackstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 S. Blackstone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
