931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3
931 W 83rd St
·
Location
931 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 1 bedroom; FREE Heat; Hardwood Floors. 1st month rent plus 1 month deposit required. Appliances included. Tenants pay cooking gas & electric. Move in ready!
Requirements: must make at least $1,600 per month to qualify.
Apply for this apt:
https://peanev.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 have any available units?
931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 have?
Some of 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 pet-friendly?
No, 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 offer parking?
No, 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 does not offer parking.
Does 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 have a pool?
No, 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 have accessible units?
No, 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 W. 83rd Street, Apt. 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
