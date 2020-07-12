/
auburn gresham
479 Apartments for rent in Auburn Gresham, Chicago, IL
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1256 sqft
In the South Englewood area of Gresham. The apartments are near an entrance to I-90/94, putting residents into downtown Chicago within minutes. Near public parks, green spaces, and public transportation.
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
694 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in the Gresham neighborhood. Public transportation and gas stations nearby, along with stores and schools. Interstate 94 puts downtown Chicago within commuting distance for residents.
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
7949 S Paulina
7949 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,160
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to Cook Elementary School. Enjoy pre-wired phone and cable, parking and an extensive range of cooking appliances. Only a short walk away from the Beverly Country Club.
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This building is in a highly walkable neighborhood in Gresham, Chicago. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors and are pet friendly. On-site laundry is available. Security cameras. Minutes from Dan Ryan Woods.
8401 S Ada
8401 S Ada St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
725 sqft
Located right next to Foster Park, and near Cuffe Elementary School and Perspectives High School of Technology. Recently renovated apartments feature natural wood flooring and community parking.
1738 W 77th St
1738 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish Section 8-compatible housing complete with bathtub, refrigerator and range of cooking appliances. Pet-friendly community with on-site laundry and heat included in the rent. Close to Barton Elementary School and the CTA route 9.
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$910
651 sqft
Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and high-quality appliances. Community features include free heat for tenants. Located in the New Auburn area, close to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
7755 S Sangamon St
7755 S Sangamon St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
925 sqft
Within walking distance to Leland Giants Park. Two- and 3-bedroom apartments with amenities such as fireplaces, bathtubs, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Rent includes some utilities.
1639 W 80th St 3
1639 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
2Bedrm --- 3rd Floor Apt in Auburn Gresham w/Heat - Property Id: 174955 Newly updated 2BR apartment with FREE HEAT ($350.00 Move-in fee) Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with modern appliances, hardwood floor, spacious layout, and intercom system.
1360 W 78th St
1360 West 78th Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
3 bed voucher - Property Id: 121861 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121861 Property Id 121861 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5878059)
1517 West 78th St.-78TH LAFLIN
1517 W 78th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
Terms: One year lease
7836 South Sangamon
7836 South Sangamon Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
7944 S Wolcott Ave 3
7944 South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 314499 -Stainless steel appliances -Heat, water, sewer, trash and wifi included -Spacious apartment -CHA Welcomed APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS 550+ credit score NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR
7708 S Lowe Ave
7708 South Lowe Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
will accept a 2bed voucher - Property Id: 203412 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203412 Property Id 203412 (RLNE5878061)
8148 S Marshfield Ave
8148 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
LUXURY LIFESTYLE 2 BEDROOM IN AUBURN GRESHAM - Property Id: 279362 BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM.
1507 West 78th (Laflin)
1507 West 78th Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$700
450 sqft
Terms: One year lease
7911 South Racine Avenue #208
7911 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Now Accepting Section 8. Beautiful rehabbed units w/ hardwood floors, on site management, SS appliances, FREE HEAT,
7653 S Bishop St Duplex
7653 South Bishop Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Beautiful Duplex - Property Id: 310854 Beautiful Huge rehabbed Duplex 4BD 2Bath 3-4 bed voucher $500 non refundable move in fee. Professionally managed Duplex , Original Hardwood floors a spacious living room ,generous size bedrooms.
7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R
7822 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 BD 1BA Apartment in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 252961 Beautiful, huge 2-bd, 1-ba apartment located in Auburn Gresham. This unit, located on the 3rd floor, is ready for move in.
7828 South Laflin St.
7828 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
8036 South Green Street
8036 South Green Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom 1bath. hardwood floors throughout the unit. No Pets Allowed.All applicants must apply online and there is a $49 non-refundable application fee. $600 Move in fee. No evictions.
1151 West 79th Street #205
1151 W 79th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 bedroom unit. Free HEAT, Section 8 - 1 bed voucher approved, hardwood floors, management on site. Appliances included. Ready to move in. Now Accepting Section 8.
