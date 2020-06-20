All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

860 North State

860 North State Street · (630) 247-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

860 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
GE stainless steel appliances Gas ranges Garbage disposals Grohe faucets throughout Microwave ovens Dishwasher with hidden controls Glass tile back splashes Large capacity bottom freezerProgrammable thermostat Full control over heat and cooling Year-round comfort Chill all year long Heat all year long Kardean hard surface flooring throughout 9' ceilings 1 Gb Internet service Matching wood vanity with drawers Spacious, well-designed floor plans EXQUISITE APPOINTMENTS: Eat. Chill. Sleep. Repeat... Choose your color Kardean hard surface flooring throughout 9' ceilings 1 Gb Internet service Matching wood vanity with drawers Spacious, well-designed floor plans In-unit full size stacked washer and dryer Stainless steel under mount kitchen sinks Quartz counters Electric outlet with USB charging feature Full width mirror in bathrooms Contemporary wood cabinets with 42" upper cabinets Curved shower rods in baths and tubs In-wall medicine cabinet in bathrooms Programmable thermostat Full control over heat and cooling Year-round comfort Chill all year long Heat all year long GE stainless steel appliances Gas ranges Garbage disposals Grohe faucets throughout Microwave ovens Dishwasher with hidden controls Glass tile back splashes Large capacity bottom freezer IMPRESSIVE AMENITIES: Exercise and yoga studio Matrix state of the art equipment Cardio equipment Convenience lockers Fitness OnDemand group and private classes Complete set of free weights and plates 80" flatscreen for everything HD Conference room to get work done or just have fun 8' slate pool table Fireplace Large landscaped terrace 3 BBQ grills with dining areas Firepit Outdoor flatscreens Herb gardens Comfortable, lounge-style seating areas Open, airy resident lounge Available for private parties Multiple flat screens and viewing areas Catering kitchen Demonstration kitchen Commercial grade ice maker 5,000 sq ft rooftop sun deck Feature pool with fountains Private outdoor dining area with BBQ grill Firepit Lounge chairs Stunning city views AT YOUR SERVICE: We are ready for you 24/7 to take your call, arrange services, and make things happen when you can't be there. Call your concierge for: Reside Rewards Wake-up calls Maid service Event tickets Transportation Personal gift services Flowers Pet care PET POLICY: Cats - 2 allowed, One time Fee $250.00 Comments: Cats are welcome! 2 pets max per apartment. Pet fee is $250 per cat. Please call us for pet details. Pet fees are one-time and non-refundable. Dogs - 2 allowed, One time Fee $400.00, Rent $30.00 Comments: Dogs are welcome! Please call for breed restrictions. 2 pets max per apartment. Pet rent of $30 per month is per dog. Please call us for pet details. Pet fees are one-time and non-refundable. The fee for 1 dog is $400 and the fee for 2 dogs is $550.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 North State have any available units?
860 North State doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 North State have?
Some of 860 North State's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 North State currently offering any rent specials?
860 North State isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 North State pet-friendly?
No, 860 North State is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 860 North State offer parking?
Yes, 860 North State does offer parking.
Does 860 North State have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 North State offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 North State have a pool?
Yes, 860 North State has a pool.
Does 860 North State have accessible units?
No, 860 North State does not have accessible units.
Does 860 North State have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 North State has units with dishwashers.
