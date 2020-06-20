860 North State

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga

GE stainless steel appliances Gas ranges Garbage disposals Grohe faucets throughout Microwave ovens Dishwasher with hidden controls Glass tile back splashes Large capacity bottom freezer Programmable thermostat Full control over heat and cooling Year-round comfort Chill all year long Heat all year long Kardean hard surface flooring throughout 9' ceilings 1 Gb Internet service Matching wood vanity with drawers Spacious, well-designed floor plans EXQUISITE APPOINTMENTS: Eat. Chill. Sleep. Repeat... Choose your color In-unit full size stacked washer and dryer Stainless steel under mount kitchen sinks Quartz counters Electric outlet with USB charging feature Full width mirror in bathrooms Contemporary wood cabinets with 42" upper cabinets Curved shower rods in baths and tubs In-wall medicine cabinet in bathrooms IMPRESSIVE AMENITIES: Exercise and yoga studio Matrix state of the art equipment Cardio equipment Convenience lockers Fitness OnDemand group and private classes Complete set of free weights and plates 80" flatscreen for everything HD Conference room to get work done or just have fun 8' slate pool table Fireplace Large landscaped terrace 3 BBQ grills with dining areas Firepit Outdoor flatscreens Herb gardens Comfortable, lounge-style seating areas Open, airy resident lounge Available for private parties Multiple flat screens and viewing areas Catering kitchen Demonstration kitchen Commercial grade ice maker 5,000 sq ft rooftop sun deck Feature pool with fountains Private outdoor dining area with BBQ grill Firepit Lounge chairs Stunning city views AT YOUR SERVICE: We are ready for you 24/7 to take your call, arrange services, and make things happen when you can't be there. Call your concierge for: Reside Rewards Wake-up calls Maid service Event tickets Transportation Personal gift services Flowers Pet care PET POLICY: Cats - 2 allowed, One time Fee $250.00 Comments: Cats are welcome! 2 pets max per apartment. Pet fee is $250 per cat. Please call us for pet details. Pet fees are one-time and non-refundable. Dogs - 2 allowed, One time Fee $400.00, Rent $30.00 Comments: Dogs are welcome! Please call for breed restrictions. 2 pets max per apartment. Pet rent of $30 per month is per dog. Please call us for pet details. Pet fees are one-time and non-refundable. The fee for 1 dog is $400 and the fee for 2 dogs is $550.



Terms: One year lease